Liora Estate Debuts in Healdsburg, Introducing a New Intimate Luxury Retreat and Coastal European Bistro

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A beloved fixture just steps from the Healdsburg Plaza is entering a more intimate new chapter. Formerly 27 North, the 16-room boutique property has reemerged as Liora Estate , a European-inspired retreat designed for connection, where atmosphere and ritual take center stage—echoing its earlier identity as Hotel Les Mars.

Rooted in the meaning of its name—“my light”—Liora Estate, part of the Foley Entertainment Group collection, is conceived as a place of warmth and shared experience. Reflecting a shift in modern luxury travel, the Estate pairs its residential scale with a heightened sense of privacy and deliberately orchestrated moments built around connection with wine country and each other.

Central to the Estate’s evolution is the debut of Maréla, a Coastal European wine bistro inspired by Mediterranean seaside destinations. The restaurant blends land and ocean influences through a shareable, seasonal menu, embracing a relaxed, convivial pace suited to candlelit dinners, thoughtful wine pairings, and lingering conversation. A discreet selection of romance-driven indulgences will also be available upon request, adding an evocative layer to the dining experience. With its warm, inviting ambiance, Maréla is poised to become both a cornerstone of the guest experience and a destination for the Healdsburg community.

Liora Estate will introduce a series of daily rituals designed to create a natural rhythm throughout the stay. Highlights include a welcome aperitif upon arrival, a signature “Parting Light” candle, an elevated Sonoma coffee ritual, and a daily wine hour with curated pours and vinyl in the library lounge. At sundown, an Atmosphere Ritual transforms the estate as lighting softens, candles are lit, and music shifts to a slower, more romantic tone. A layered evening turndown also adds seasonal fireplace preparation, a record-listening prompt, and locally sourced truffles. Optional enhancements—from in-room massage and vineyard picnics, and romantic add-ons like florals, champagne, and wine pairings—allow guests to personalize their stay while reinforcing Liora Estate as a destination for connection and celebration.

Images of Liora Estate and its many new rituals can be found here .

You can find Liora Estate on Instagram at @liora_estate.

About Liora Estate

Located just steps from the Healdsburg Plaza, Liora Estate is a 16-room boutique retreat offering an intimate, European-inspired take on the Sonoma Wine Country stay. Formerly 27 North, the reimagined estate from Foley Entertainment Group is designed around a slower, more intentional rhythm of hospitality, where atmosphere, daily rituals, and thoughtful details create space for connection and reconnection alike. Rooted in warmth and a sense of place, Liora Estate invites guests to experience Wine Country through a more personal lens, with curated moments that unfold from morning to evening and a residential scale that prioritizes privacy and ease. The estate is home to Maréla, a coastal European wine bistro centered on seasonal ingredients, shared plates, and a convivial, candlelit dining experience. A proud member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection, Liora Estate offers a refined yet deeply felt approach to modern luxury in the heart of Healdsburg.

About Foley Entertainment Group

The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. Established by Bill Foley in 2021, FEG operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, which is highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the English Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; Auckland FC of the Auckland A-League; two community hockey facilities; the 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center venue in Henderson, Nevada; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Liora Estate and Maréla in Healdsburg, California; Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, California; Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort in Whitefish, Montana; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, Oregon; Wharekauhau Country Estate in Palliser Bay, New Zealand; a number of other assets; and any future acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.foleyentertainmentgroup.com .

Media Contact

J Public Relations

(619) 255-7069

FEG@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3087e3f0-b33d-400a-8ae0-2e47180ccf4c