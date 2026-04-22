HairClub Named Company of the Year for Second Straight Year as Turnaround Drives Growth and Profitability

BOCA RATON, Florida, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairClub, one of North America’s leading providers of hair restoration and hair loss treatment solutions, has been named 2025 Company of the Year by its parent company Aderans Co., Ltd., marking its second consecutive year to receive the global recognition.

The honor coincides with HairClub’s 50th anniversary and reflects a period of accelerating growth, improved operating performance and increasing strategic importance within Aderans’ global business. HairClub continues to expand its position as a leading hair restoration company in North America, offering both non-surgical and surgical hair replacement and hair regrowth solutions.

In 2025, HairClub grew new customer acquisition sales and delivered high-double-digit growth in profitability compared with 2024, driven by increased demand for hair loss treatments and hair restoration services. Since initiating its turnaround in late 2023, the company has transformed from negative cash flow to a strong, sustained cash flow-positive position while fully repaying all outstanding debt.

“These results reflect the successful execution of a multi-year transformation and the disciplined focus of our entire organization,” said Ahmad M. Wardak, President and Chief Executive Officer of HairClub. “As we mark our 50th year, being named Company of the Year for the second consecutive year reinforces that our investments in marketing, sales, operational execution and client experience are driving sustained, measurable growth. Most importantly, it reflects the commitment and performance of our team.”

Headquartered in Boca Raton, HairClub has more than 100 locations across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company represents one of the largest direct-to-consumer hair restoration brick and mortar-based platforms, offering a full range of solutions including non-surgical hair replacement systems, hair transplant procedures, and personalized hair loss treatment programs, and serves as a key driver of Aderans’ global growth strategy.

Aderans evaluates its Company of the Year designation based on sustained financial performance, leadership strength and the ability to contribute meaningfully to consolidated global results.

“HairClub continues to demonstrate strong operational execution and increasing strategic importance within our business,” said Kei “Duke” Kato, board member and managing executive officer of Aderans. “Its ability to deliver consistent growth, expand profitability and generate strong cash flow reflects both the effectiveness of its leadership team and the strength of its business model. HairClub is playing an increasingly important role in advancing our long-term growth strategy in the region.”

Throughout 2025, HairClub expanded investment in talent across sales and marketing leadership, digital marketing, analytics and call center operations, supporting increased demand generation and improved consultation-to-client conversion across its network.

The company has also accelerated investments in brand awareness and digital lead generation, positioning HairClub to capitalize on growing consumer demand for hair restoration, hair regrowth and hair loss treatment solutions.

“We have spent the last several years transforming the business, improving how we generate demand, how we convert consultations into clients and how we deliver an exceptional client experience,” Wardak added. “Those efforts are now translating into sustained growth, stronger financial performance and a more scalable platform for the future.”

With a national footprint and increasing strategic importance within Aderans, HairClub enters its 50th year well positioned for continued growth and expansion across North America’s hair restoration and hair loss treatment market.

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is a leading provider of hair restoration and hair loss solutions for men, women and children. The company combines advanced technology, personalized treatment plans and ongoing care to help clients address hair loss and restore confidence.

HairClub has locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co. Ltd., a global provider of hair loss treatment solutions and hair-related products and services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Learn more at www.hairclub.com

Media Contact

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing Officer

HairClub

pr@hairclub.com

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