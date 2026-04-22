Vishay Intertechnology 200 V FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings Up to 15 A in New DFN6546A Package

MALVERN, Pa., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 16 FRED Pt® ultrafast rectifiers in the new low profile DFN6546A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, and automotive applications, the 200 V devices provide current ratings from 6 A to 15 A and are available in commercial and Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The latest package in Vishay’s Power DFN family, the DFN6546A features a compact 6.5 mm x 4.6 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay Semiconductors rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. At the same time, the devices’ optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings. Compared to 200 V components in the SMPC (TO-277A) package with the same footprint, the rectifiers offer a 10 % lower profile and a 50 % higher current rating.

The single and dual devices are intended for high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, load dump protection, clamps and snubbers, reverse and series polarity protection, and LED backlighting. Typical automotive applications will include engine control units (ECU); LED lighting systems; advanced driver assistance (ADAS), lidar, and camera systems; and 48 V boardnets, chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). In addition, the rectifiers deliver high performance for industrial automation equipment and tools, energy harvesting, consumer electronics and appliances, computers, and telecom and medical equipment.

For these applications, the devices offer low reverse leakage current and operate over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C, while their low forward voltage drop of 0.75 V — combined with a fast reverse recovery time (t rr ) and low reverse recovery charge (Q rr ) — reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN6546A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The components are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Part number I F(AV) (A) V R (V) I FSM (A)

per diode V F at I F T J max. (°C) Circuit

configuration AEC-Q101 V F (V) I F (A) VS-6ERH02-M3 6 200 120 0.75 6 175 Single No VS-6ERH02HM3 6 200 120 0.75 6 175 Single Yes VS-8ERH02-M3 8 200 131 0.75 8 175 Single No VS-8ERH02HM3 8 200 131 0.75 8 175 Single Yes VS-10ERH02-M3 10 200 134 0.75 10 175 Single No VS-10ERH02HM3 10 200 134 0.75 10 175 Single Yes VS-15ERH02-M3 15 200 264 0.75 15 175 Single No VS-15ERH02HM3 15 200 264 0.75 15 175 Single Yes VS-6CRH02-M3 2 x 3 200 66 0.75 3 175 Dual No VS-6CRH02HM3 2 x 3 200 66 0.75 3 175 Dual Yes VS-8CRH02-M3 2 x 4 200 70 0.75 4 175 Dual No VS-8CRH02HM3 2 x 4 200 70 0.75 4 175 Dual Yes VS-10CRH02-M3 2 x 5 200 77 0.75 5 175 Dual No VS-10CRH02HM3 2 x 5 200 77 0.75 5 175 Dual Yes VS-15CRH02-M3 2 x 7.5 200 124 0.75 7.5 175 Dual No VS-15CRH02HM3 2 x 7.5 200 124 0.75 7.5 175 Dual Yes



Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt ultrafast rectifiers in the DFN6546A package are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. FRED Pt s a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

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Links to product datasheets:

VS-6ERH02-M3 through VS-15ERH02HM3

VS-6CRH02-M3 through VS-15CRH02HM3

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333001449