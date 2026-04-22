Candor Technology Unveils Next-Generation Automated Underwriting Experience

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candor Technology, Inc., the mortgage industry’s leading automated underwriting solution, today announced the launch of its next-generation user experience. The release marks a pivotal moment for Candor, pairing the industry’s most comprehensive and battle-tested underwriting technology with an entirely reimagined experience built for the way lenders work today.

A New Standard for Lender Flexibility

The new Candor experience fundamentally changes how lenders interact with automated underwriting. Where traditional solutions require lenders to restructure their operations around rigid technology constraints, Candor now adapts to the lender — offering the flexibility and configurability to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, processes, and business rules.

“For years, Candor built the most comprehensive, accurate, and warranted automated underwriting engine in the industry,” said Ryan Edmonds, CEO of Candor Technology. “This release is about making that power accessible to every lender, on their terms. We’ve built a platform that meets lenders where they are, not where we tell them to be.”

Proven Results at Scale

Candor’s automated underwriting platform has consistently delivered measurable ROI for mortgage lenders:

2–3X productivity lift — enabling lenders to scale

— enabling lenders to scale Warranted decisions with zero repurchases across more than 3 million underwrites

across more than 3 million underwrites 10-day cycle time reduction — accelerating loan manufacturing from application to close

— accelerating loan manufacturing from application to close Reduced per-loan costs through automation of manual underwriting tasks

through automation of manual underwriting tasks Enhanced borrower experience — faster decisions and clearer communication throughout the loan process

In today’s environment where market volatility demands operational agility, Candor enables lenders to scale immediately — adding capacity through technology rather than headcount, and maintaining quality at any volume.

An Invitation to Experience the New Candor

Candor is inviting all mortgage lenders — including those who may not have evaluated the platform recently — to experience the new Candor firsthand.

“If you haven’t seen Candor recently, now is the time,” added Edmonds. “What we’re delivering today is the Candor user experience that our technology has always deserved — new intuitive, workflow-aligned UI, rebuilt integrations, and significantly expanded capabilities and configuration. The new platform also positions us for rapid, continuous delivery of new capabilities going forward, so lenders can expect a steady cadence of enhancements in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to build on this new foundation.”

Meet with us at The Gathering in Autin next week or schedule a demo at www.candortechnology.com/demo

About Candor Technology

Candor Technology’s patented and trusted decisioning technology empowers lenders to create high-quality, profitable loans with automation, speed, accuracy, and transparency—delivering consistency and compliance at scale. With 100+ banks, credit unions, and IMBs served, and 3.0+ million underwrites completed with zero repurchases, Candor is the only mortgage vendor delivering patented, warranted decisioning technology. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Candor serves mortgage lenders nationwide. For more information, visit www.candortechnology.com

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