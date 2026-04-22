SEDA Expands Its M&A and Business Valuation Expertise with the Addition of William Hunter

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that William Hunter joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted that William is bringing his extensive experience in corporate valuation and M&A to SEDA Experts,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

William Hunter is a highly experienced M&A banker who has over 25 years of experience supporting companies and investors on complex transactions and business valuation. Throughout his career he has focused on middle-market deals, often family businesses. His expertise is underpinned by a background as an auditor.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Hunter has led and executed a broad range of sell-side and buy-side engagements. His expertise spans the full lifecycle of M&A transactions, including financial analysis and modeling, business valuation, preparation of offering materials, buyer identification and outreach, due diligence coordination, and the negotiation of definitive agreements. He is particularly recognized for his ability to navigate complex deal dynamics and deliver successful outcomes within demanding timelines.

As Managing Director at Generational Group, Mr. Hunter established and led the firm’s Tampa office. In this role, he served as a trusted advisor to business owners throughout the transaction process, managing competitive sale processes and liaising with private equity firms, strategic acquirers, and corporate development teams.

Previously, Mr. Hunter was the Founder of Stratus Corporate Finance, an independent M&A advisory boutique. There, he successfully sourced, structured, and closed multiple transactions, while personally overseeing all aspects of client engagement and deal execution.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hunter was an Investment Banker at Citigroup Capital Markets. William began his career as an Auditor at Arthur Andersen, where he gained extensive experience in financial and operational audits, as well as support for initial public offerings.

Mr. Hunter holds an MBA from the University of South Florida, with concentrations in Finance, Human Resources, and International Business, and a BBA in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and previously held the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designation while at Arthur Andersen. He also held Series 7 and Series 63 securities licenses during his time at Citigroup.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.