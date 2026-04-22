Sweden B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14% to Reach $23.11 Billion - Klarna Leads as Treyd, Billie and Hokodo Expand Across Digital Trade Finance Ecosystem

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 24.8% on an annual basis to reach US$11.45 billion in 2025. Sweden B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 14.0% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$23.11 billion by 2030.



Key Trends and Drivers in Sweden's B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Market



Sweden is the most advanced B2B BNPL market in the Nordic region, driven by Klarna's systematic expansion from consumer into business payment terms, high B2B digital commerce adoption, and digital identity infrastructure that eliminates the onboarding friction typical in other European markets. Sweden's BankID national digital identity system enables B2B BNPL providers to complete KYB and director verification in minutes rather than the days required in markets without equivalent identity infrastructure, fundamentally changing the economics of new customer acquisition. Providers including Klarna for Business, Treyd, and Billie are competing for Swedish B2B marketplace and procurement platform integration partnerships.



Sweden's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the country's strong corporate sustainability culture, which is producing early experiments with sustainability-linked payment terms. The Swedish market is also characterised by high B2B e-commerce maturity, with over 70% of B2B procurement conducted through digital channels, creating natural demand for embedded payment terms that replicate traditional relationship-based credit terms in digital checkout environments. Over the next 2-4 years, the presence of Klarna as a market anchor with unmatched distribution will define competitive dynamics.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

The Swedish B2B BNPL market will consolidate around Klarna and two to three specialist providers over the next 2-4 years, with Klarna dominant on distribution and specialists competing on vertical depth and cross-border capabilities. Providers without a distinct value proposition beyond checkout integration will find market positioning increasingly difficult.

Nordic expansion from Sweden into Norway, Denmark, and Finland will be a primary growth vector for established Swedish providers as BankID-equivalent digital identity frameworks in other Nordic countries reduce cross-border onboarding friction.

Sustainability-linked B2B BNPL products will grow as EU taxonomy reporting requirements mature and as Swedish corporate procurement policies increasingly require ESG performance data from suppliers.

Swedish financial regulation under Finansinspektionen will likely issue specific guidance on B2B BNPL practices, following the FCA's approach in the UK. Providers that have already aligned with UK FCA standards will be best positioned to adapt quickly to Swedish-specific requirements.

Key Players and New Entrants

Klarna for Business: The dominant player by merchant distribution reach, leveraging Klarna's existing relationships with over 500,000 global merchants to offer B2B payment terms through the same checkout integration used for consumer BNPL. Klarna's brand recognition and merchant trust give it a structural distribution advantage that specialist providers cannot replicate.

The dominant player by merchant distribution reach, leveraging Klarna's existing relationships with over 500,000 global merchants to offer B2B payment terms through the same checkout integration used for consumer BNPL. Klarna's brand recognition and merchant trust give it a structural distribution advantage that specialist providers cannot replicate. Treyd: A Stockholm-based supply chain finance fintech focused specifically on import financing, enabling retail brand SMEs to pay suppliers upfront while deferring payment.

A Stockholm-based supply chain finance fintech focused specifically on import financing, enabling retail brand SMEs to pay suppliers upfront while deferring payment. Billie: The German market leader has expanded into Sweden, targeting Swedish B2B marketplaces with its established API-first product. Billie's eurozone experience and SEPA payment infrastructure provide a credible alternative to domestic providers.

The German market leader has expanded into Sweden, targeting Swedish B2B marketplaces with its established API-first product. Billie's eurozone experience and SEPA payment infrastructure provide a credible alternative to domestic providers. Hokodo: The UK-based B2B BNPL provider has targeted Sweden as part of its European expansion, with particular focus on digital B2B marketplaces in industrial and wholesale trade.

The UK-based B2B BNPL provider has targeted Sweden as part of its European expansion, with particular focus on digital B2B marketplaces in industrial and wholesale trade. SEB has developed a digital invoice financing product in partnership with accounting software providers, representing the most advanced bank entry into the Swedish B2B BNPL-adjacent market among the major Swedish commercial banks.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Klarna expanded its B2B payment terms product, adding net 60-day terms to complement the existing net 30-day product and extending coverage to additional Swedish B2B marketplace partners.

Billie entered the Swedish market through a partnership with a Swedish B2B industrial marketplace, marking its first significant Swedish distribution win and its effective commercial launch in the country.

Finansinspektionen has continued to apply its digital lending guidance to B2B BNPL providers, requiring adequate credit assessment, transparent cost disclosure, and responsible lending practices from all providers seeking to operate in Sweden.

Regulatory Changes

Finansinspektionen, Sweden's financial regulator, applies its digital lending guidance to B2B BNPL providers operating in Sweden, requiring adequate credit assessment, transparent cost disclosure, and responsible lending practices. Providers must hold either a credit institution licence or a payment institution licence with a lending permission.

Sweden's implementation of the EU Consumer Credit Directive update, expected to be enacted in 2025, will update consumer credit regulation in a way that may affect the boundary between consumer and business BNPL for sole traders, creating compliance considerations for providers serving this segment.

The EU AI Act requirements for high-risk AI applications, including credit scoring, will require Swedish B2B BNPL providers to document and validate their underwriting models, provide explainable credit decisions upon request, and maintain human oversight capabilities for automated credit assessments.

Sweden's integration with EU open banking standards through PSD2 is being supplemented by Finansinspektionen's additional guidance on open banking data use in credit assessment, which requires explicit consent from business account holders before bank transaction data can be accessed for B2B credit underwriting.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Sweden



Report Scope



Sweden B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

Sweden B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Sweden B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Sweden B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Sweden B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7q134j

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