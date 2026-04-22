Other World Computing (OWC) Wins Future’s Best of Show Award, NAB 2026, Presented by TV Tech

WOODSTOCK, Ill, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its newly launched OWC Express 4M2 Ultra, the first certified Thunderbolt 5 four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD enclosure, is the recipient of Future’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2026 NAB Show by TV Tech.

OWC Express 4M2 Ultra, built for professionals seeking the fastest DIY RAID performance in a compact design, was recognized for its ability to enable customers to install their choice of NVMe M.2 drives and configure in RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, or 10, as well as JBOD – for speeds of up to 6622MB/s. The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra’s design received additional kudos. Its solid aircraft-grade aluminum body and smart adaptive fan provide effective and quiet thermal management. A second Thunderbolt 5 port enables daisy chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, including additional Express 4M2 Ultra enclosures that can be combined into a single massive capacity volume. OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3 (Mac only), and USB4 systems.

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said the awards editorial team.

“We didn’t build the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra to check a box – we built it because creative professionals were hitting a wall with performance, flexibility, and scalability in their storage workflows. What this award really recognizes is a shift in how people need to work today: faster, more modular, and without compromise,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “With Thunderbolt 5 and true DIY flexibility, OWC is giving users the power to design exactly the performance and capacity they need, and then scale it as their projects grow. That’s the difference between keeping up with modern production, and actually staying ahead of it.”

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value, and application in serving the industry.

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is available for pre-order now, starting at $399.99 for non-SoftRAID models and $549.99 with SoftRAID. With strong, early demand at NAB, pre-orders will begin shipping in late Spring. To learn more and purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/express-4m2-ultra.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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Nicole Gorman

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com

+1 508-397-0131

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