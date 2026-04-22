South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $16.22 Billion by 2030 from $6.59 Billion in 2025 - Bank-fintech Partnerships Will Become the Dominant Operating Model

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 29.8% on an annual basis to reach US$6.59 billion in 2025. South Korea B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 18.7% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$16.22 billion by 2030.



South Korea is the most advanced B2B BNPL market in Northeast Asia, driven by chaebol supply chain digitisation, progressive FSC fintech regulation enabling bank-fintech partnerships, and rapidly growing SME exports in cosmetics, food, and entertainment IP categories. Providers including Kakao Pay Business, Naver Financial, and several KOSDAQ-listed fintech companies are embedding B2B payment terms into chaebol procurement portals, e-commerce platforms, and export trade systems.



South Korea's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the Bank of Korea's digital won CBDC pilot, which may eventually provide a government-backed instant settlement layer, and by FSC regulations enabling licensed fintechs to offer bank-grade credit products in partnership with commercial banks. The K-culture export wave driving rapid growth in Korean beauty, food, and entertainment product exports has created a growing cohort of Korean SME exporters requiring trade credit solutions for international buyers. Over the next 2-4 years, bank-fintech partnerships will become the dominant operating model.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

South Korea's B2B BNPL market will grow through supply chain digitisation and export finance expansion, with bank-fintech partnerships emerging as the dominant structural model.

CBDC development creates a potential inflection point for B2B BNPL settlement infrastructure. If the digital won is deployed for B2B use within the next 3 to 4 years, it will reduce settlement costs and risks for all providers.

K-culture export growth will sustain demand for cross-border B2B BNPL, with providers that develop Southeast Asian buyer underwriting capabilities positioned to capture the most valuable transactions.

Chaebol supply chain consolidation with major manufacturers reducing the number of certified suppliers will concentrate B2B BNPL demand among fewer but larger and more creditworthy SME suppliers, improving portfolio credit quality for providers with established chaebol partnerships.

Key Players and New Entrants

Kakao Pay Business: The B2B financial services arm of Kakao Corp, Korea's dominant super-app platform, offering B2B payment terms through the KakaoPay payment infrastructure. Kakao Pay's large user base and merchant network provide unmatched domestic distribution for B2B product expansion.

The B2B financial services arm of Kakao Corp, Korea's dominant super-app platform, offering B2B payment terms through the KakaoPay payment infrastructure. Kakao Pay's large user base and merchant network provide unmatched domestic distribution for B2B product expansion. Naver Financial: The financial services arm of Naver, Korea's dominant search and e-commerce platform, providing B2B payment terms for Naver SmartStore business sellers. Naver Financial's integration with KB Bank provides institutional funding backing.

The financial services arm of Naver, Korea's dominant search and e-commerce platform, providing B2B payment terms for Naver SmartStore business sellers. Naver Financial's integration with KB Bank provides institutional funding backing. KakaoBank: Korea's leading internet-only bank, expanding into SME lending with B2B BNPL components. KakaoBank's digital banking licence and Kakao Corp relationship provide both regulatory standing and distribution access.

Korea's leading internet-only bank, expanding into SME lending with B2B BNPL components. KakaoBank's digital banking licence and Kakao Corp relationship provide both regulatory standing and distribution access. Korea EXIM Bank: Although a government bank, Korea EXIM Bank's SME export financing programs compete directly with B2B BNPL for export trade finance and its digital product improvements have made it a more competitive alternative for export-focused Korean SMEs.

Although a government bank, Korea EXIM Bank's SME export financing programs compete directly with B2B BNPL for export trade finance and its digital product improvements have made it a more competitive alternative for export-focused Korean SMEs. Coupang Business: The B2B extension of Korea's leading e-commerce platform, offering embedded payment terms for suppliers within the Coupang ecosystem. Coupang's logistics data provides an additional underwriting signal unavailable to non-platform B2B BNPL providers.

Regulatory Changes

The FSS (Financial Supervisory Service) conducted an examination of digital lending practices that included B2B BNPL products, assessing affordability assessment practices, credit reporting compliance, and marketing transparency for products offered to Korean SMEs.

The Bank of Korea published a CBDC pilot review in 2024 including preliminary findings on B2B settlement use cases, with a timeline for broader B2B digital won testing expected in 2025 subject to government policy decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered South Korea



Report Scope



South Korea B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

South Korea B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of South Korea's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of South Korea's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.





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