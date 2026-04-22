South Africa B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $1.89 Billion Market Gains Momentum as Lula, Tyme Business and Merchant Capital Scale SME Credit Solutions Amid Rising Bank Competition

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 30.2% on an annual basis to reach US$1.52 billion in 2025. South Africa B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 20.1% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$3.93 billion by 2030.



South Africa is the most developed B2B BNPL market in sub-Saharan Africa, with a dual economy that presents both an established commercial SME segment with relatively sophisticated financial infrastructure and a large township economy that operates almost entirely on informal trade credit. Providers including Lula (formerly Lulalend), Merchant Capital, and Tyme Business are building B2B payment term products that serve the commercial SME segment while beginning to address the formalisation of spaza shop and township retail supply chain credit. The Rapid Payments Programme, launched by the South African Reserve Bank as the PayShap service, provides the real-time settlement infrastructure needed for B2B BNPL.



South Africa's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the commercial agriculture sector's demand for structured payment terms, by the township economy's large informal trade credit market that digital platforms are beginning to formalise, and by South Africa's BRICS membership creating policy interest in intra-African trade finance development. Over the next 2-4 years, township economy digitisation and agricultural supply chain formalisation will be the primary growth drivers.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

South Africa's B2B BNPL market will grow driven by township economy digitisation and agricultural supply chain formalisation. Tyme Business's entry is the development most likely to reshape competitive dynamics in the near term.

AfCFTA trade expansion will create growing demand for intra-African B2B BNPL over the medium term, with South African providers well-positioned to develop SADC corridor products.

Major bank digital SME lending products from Standard Bank, Absa, and FNB will intensify competition in the commercial SME segment. Fintech providers will respond by deepening township and agricultural vertical specialisation.

FSCA regulatory development will continue, with formal guidance on digital B2B BNPL practices expected within the next two years. Providers that align with FSCA conduct standards proactively will access better institutional funding.

Key Players and New Entrants

Lula (formerly Lulalend): South Africa's most prominent SME lending fintech with B2B BNPL components, having rebranded to reflect its expanded product suite. Lula's established SME lending track record and FSCA regulatory compliance provide credibility with institutional funders.

South Africa's most prominent SME lending fintech with B2B BNPL components, having rebranded to reflect its expanded product suite. Lula's established SME lending track record and FSCA regulatory compliance provide credibility with institutional funders. Merchant Capital: An SME financial services provider offering B2B payment terms and merchant finance products, primarily targeting the retail and hospitality sectors. Merchant Capital's point-of-sale data integration provides underwriting data advantages for retail SME lending.

An SME financial services provider offering B2B payment terms and merchant finance products, primarily targeting the retail and hospitality sectors. Merchant Capital's point-of-sale data integration provides underwriting data advantages for retail SME lending. Tyme Business: The SME lending extension of TymeBank, South Africa's most successful digital bank, which launched B2B credit products in 2024. Tyme's digital banking licence, growing customer base, and backing from institutional investors make it a formidable entrant into the SME B2B BNPL space.

The SME lending extension of TymeBank, South Africa's most successful digital bank, which launched B2B credit products in 2024. Tyme's digital banking licence, growing customer base, and backing from institutional investors make it a formidable entrant into the SME B2B BNPL space. Standard Bank: South Africa's largest bank by assets has launched a digital agri-finance product competing with fintech B2B BNPL for the commercial farming segment, representing the most advanced major bank entry into sector-specific B2B BNPL-adjacent lending.

South Africa's largest bank by assets has launched a digital agri-finance product competing with fintech B2B BNPL for the commercial farming segment, representing the most advanced major bank entry into sector-specific B2B BNPL-adjacent lending. Retail Capital: An SME financial services provider focused on retail and hospitality sector B2B payment terms, using point-of-sale turnover data for underwriting.

Regulatory Changes

The National Credit Act, as administered by the National Credit Regulator, applies to B2B BNPL products offered to businesses with an annual turnover below R1 million, requiring registered credit provider status, affordability assessment, and compliance with prescribed maximum interest rates.

The South African Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority updated its supervisory guidance on wholesale lending to digital credit providers in 2024, requiring banks providing wholesale funding to B2B BNPL fintechs to conduct enhanced due diligence on credit risk management and responsible lending practices.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered South Africa



Report Scope



South Africa B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

South Africa B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

South Africa B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

South Africa B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises





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