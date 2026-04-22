Biologics Safety Testing Market Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2035 - Antibodies Segment Leads Biologics Safety Testing with 35% Market Share

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Safety Testing Market by Type of Offering, Type of Testing, Type of Modality, Type of Technology and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics safety testing market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 5.3 billion in the current year to USD 9.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 6.6%. The demand for biologics and advanced therapies, particularly in response to chronic diseases and personalized medicine, is a primary growth driver. Enhanced safety testing protocols and advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, are crucial in identifying impurities and ensuring the safety of biologics.

Key drivers include increased biologics demand necessitating extensive safety testing, advanced technologies enabling rapid impurity detection, and stringent regulatory guidelines. However, challenges persist, including high costs of sophisticated equipment, regulatory complexities, and sustainability issues, impacting smaller companies and prolonging market entry.

Market Insights

The market report offers comprehensive insights, highlighting various testing services and technologies employed by biologics safety testing providers. For instance, endotoxin testing is offered by 60% of providers, while 55% use diverse technologies for evaluating vaccines. Moreover, a significant portion of the market, approximately 75%, is dominated by providers using PCR technology.

The competitive landscape shows a trend towards strategic acquisitions, reflecting a focus on expanding reach and securing specialized solutions. Notably, North America leads in funding, with USD 5.2 billion raised, supporting innovation and growth in the region. With more than 40% of patents granted in the past two years, the market is ripe for innovation and robust growth, particularly in consumables, which are expected to capture over 60% of the market share.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market across several dimensions: offering type (consumables, instruments, and services), testing types (virus safety, mycoplasma, sterility, etc.), and various modalities such as antibodies and cell therapies. Technological advances, particularly in PCR, are pivotal to market growth, providing improved accuracy and efficiency.

Growth Opportunities

The report identifies substantial growth opportunities in virus safety testing and antibodies, driven by the adoption of new biologic treatments and the specificity required for such therapeutics. With North America leading the market due to its R&D capabilities and a robust pipeline for innovative biologics, the stage is set for continued expansion.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

bioMerieux

Charles River Laboratories

Clean Cells

Eurofins

Genezen

SGS

Solvias

Texcell

Vimta Labs

Wickham Micro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v20g8z

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