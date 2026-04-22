Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Industry Value and Volume Insights 2022-2032: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PEEK market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of approximately US$892 million by 2025, driven by a shift towards lightweight and durable materials. The foreseeable market depicts an expansion to 25.4 thousand metric tons by 2032, achieving a market value near US$1.7 billion with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025-2032. Key demand comes from electric mobility, semiconductor technology, aerospace, and medical implants due to their rigorous performance and longevity requirements.

Leading market players include Victrex plc, Evonik Industries AG, and Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd., with emerging Chinese manufacturers like Jilin Zhongyan Polymer Materials escalating production to enhance regional supply chains.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

The production of PEEK heavily relies on the availability of high-purity aromatic intermediates derived from petrochemicals. The recent geopolitical tensions, particularly involving Iran, bring potential disruptions to petrochemical and supply chains, possibly impacting production costs and economic viability for PEEK in industries such as aerospace and medical sectors. The situation remains under close analysis to evaluate any future market ramifications.

Regional Market Dynamics

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the global PEEK market, holding 47% of total consumption. This dominance is fueled by the growth of electronics manufacturing and automotive production, primarily in China. Europe follows, with substantial activity in aerospace, automotive, and medical applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.3% through 2032, highlighting its robust expansion trajectory. The United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% amid its strong aerospace and medical technology sectors.

End-Use Market Analysis

The automotive segment dominated the PEEK market in 2025, comprising 30.5% of the market value due to the preference for lightweight, high-temperature-resistant polymer components. Electrical and electronics applications also represent significant market portions. The forecast period indicates steady growth in automotive and medical applications, with anticipated CAGRs of 11.6% and 11.5% respectively, while aerospace sectors continue to adopt lightweight materials.

Report Scope

This global PEEK report offers insights from 2022-2032, projecting market trends from 2025 to 2032 in volume (metric tons) and value (US$). Detailed profiles of industry leaders, along with the latest corporate developments, are included to provide a comprehensive view of the PEEK market landscape.

Key Metrics and Regions:

Historical Period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$

Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$ Companies Analyzed: 15

Geographic Regions:

The United States

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, etc.)

Rest of World

End-Use Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Medical & Healthcare

Other Applications (Consumer goods, etc.)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $900 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured:

Changchun Jilin University Super Engineering Plastics Research Ltd. (JUSEP)

Evonik Industries AG

Ganzhou Lichang New Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangmen Youju New Materials Co., Ltd

Jilin Juke High-tech Materials Co., Ltd.

Jilin Zhongyan Polymer Materials Co., Ltd

Kingfa Science & Technology Co Ltd (Zhuhai Wantong Special Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.)

Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymer Co., Ltd.

Polyplastics-Evonik Corporation

Shandong Horan Super Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd

Shandong Junhao High Performance Polymer Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen WOTE Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

Syensqo SA

Victrex plc

Zhejiang Pfluon Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wncu56

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