Polyphthalamides (PPA) Industry Analysis 2026: Asia-Pacific Leads with 56.6% Market Share, Automotive & Transportation Sector Expands Fastest in PPA Usage

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphthalamides (PPA) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PPA market achieved a valuation of US$536.5 million in 2025, underlined by a growing need for high-temperature engineering plastics. As industries lean towards replacing metal components with lightweight, durable polymers, PPAs gain traction for their strength, heat resistance, and chemical durability. The PPA market is forecasted to hit 79 thousand metric tons and US$733.4 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is fueled by automotive electrification, high-voltage connectors, power electronics, and novel flame-retardant and bio-based PPA materials.

Leading companies in the PPA market include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, EMS-CHEMIE AG, among others. These entities are heavily investing in product innovation, material development, and supply chain expansion to meet the rising demand driven by automotive and electronics innovations.

Iran War Impact

Current geopolitical dynamics involving Iran could impact segments of the high-performance plastics industry. With PPAs relying on petrochemical derivatives like benzene and paraxylene, market stability is tied to energy price volatility and trade disruptions from the region. Our analysts are rigorously monitoring these developments to anticipate their impact on the PPA market's 2026 outlook.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the PPA market with a 56.6% share, propelled by robust manufacturing sectors in China, Japan, and South Korea. The United States follows, driven by advancements in automotive technologies and demand for high-performance polymers. From 2025-2032, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its growth momentum at a 4.7% CAGR, with emerging markets contributing to this trend.

End-use Application Analysis

The automotive and transportation sector dominates the market with a 49.6% share, driven by the metal-to-polymer shift in components requiring PPA's unique properties. The electrical and electronics segment trails behind, experiencing growth from rising demand for high-voltage components used in EVs and consumer electronics. These sectors are anticipated to witness significant growth, bolstered by expanding EV production and vehicle electrification efforts.

Report Scope

Covering the period from 2022-2032, this comprehensive report explores PPA market dynamics, providing analysis by product type and end-use application in terms of volume and value. Profiling major industry players, the report delves into recent corporate, product, and industry developments.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$

Volume in Metric Tons, Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 14 Arkema Group BASF SE Celanese Corporation Chongqing Wote Zhicheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. EMS-CHEMIE AG Envalior GmbH Evonik Industries AG Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd. Jiangmen Dezhongtai (DZT) Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co.,Ltd. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Syensqo SA Toyobo Co. Ltd. Zhejiang NHU Special Material Co., Ltd.

14

Global Market by Region

The United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Market by End-Use Application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical/Industrial

Other (consumer goods, medical, aerospace)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $536.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $733.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhky1

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