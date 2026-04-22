Nigeria B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: $1.75+ Billion Market Expands as TradeDepot, Sabi and Moniepoint Scale Embedded SME Credit While Major Banks Leverage Data and Funding Advantages

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 32.7% on an annual basis to reach US$1.40 billion in 2025. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$3.71 billion by 2030.

Nigeria B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 20.4% during 2026-2030.







Nigeria is the largest B2B BNPL market in West Africa, driven by the scale of its informal trade sector, the rapid growth of digital FMCG distribution platforms, and a fintech ecosystem that has attracted substantial international venture capital. Providers including TradeDepot, Sabi, and Moniepoint are building B2B payment term products embedded in digital distribution platforms that serve millions of small retailers in Nigeria's major urban centres, using mobile transaction data and purchase history as primary underwriting inputs.



Nigeria's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the structural challenges of currency volatility the naira lost over 50% of its value in 2023 which simultaneously increases demand for payment term products among import-dependent businesses while complicating the economics of naira-denominated credit. The Central Bank of Nigeria's digital lending guidelines have formalised the sector by requiring licensing and credit bureau reporting. Over the next 2-4 years, FMCG distribution deepening and agri-input financing will drive the most sustained growth.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Nigeria's B2B BNPL market will grow despite macroeconomic headwinds, driven by FMCG distribution digitisation and agri-input financing demand. Moniepoint's entry as a licensed bank-grade competitor is the development most likely to reshape competitive dynamics in the near term.

Currency stabilisation dependent on CBN monetary policy and Nigeria's oil revenue outlook is the single variable with the greatest potential to accelerate B2B BNPL growth. Sustained naira stability would enable longer credit terms, lower effective interest rates, and expansion into import-dependent sectors.

Regional expansion from Nigeria into Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, and East Africa is a medium-term opportunity for established Nigerian B2B BNPL providers with scalable technology platforms.

Agricultural B2B BNPL will grow as the government's food security agenda drives policy and funding support. Providers that achieve CBN anchor borrower scheme participation will access subsidised funding costs.

Key Players and New Entrants

TradeDepot: Nigeria's most prominent B2B BNPL provider, TradeDepot serves over 100,000 retailers across Nigeria, with transaction data from its distribution operations providing underwriting depth unavailable to standalone lenders.

Nigeria's most prominent B2B BNPL provider, TradeDepot serves over 100,000 retailers across Nigeria, with transaction data from its distribution operations providing underwriting depth unavailable to standalone lenders. Sabi: A B2B commerce platform offering embedded BNPL credit for retailers and distributors across Nigeria, competing with TradeDepot for market share in Lagos and other major commercial centres. Sabi's multi-product approach combining marketplace, logistics, and financing creates a deeper retailer relationship than credit-only providers.

A B2B commerce platform offering embedded BNPL credit for retailers and distributors across Nigeria, competing with TradeDepot for market share in Lagos and other major commercial centres. Sabi's multi-product approach combining marketplace, logistics, and financing creates a deeper retailer relationship than credit-only providers. Moniepoint: Nigeria's largest fintech by merchant terminal coverage, which received a digital banking licence from the CBN in 2024 and launched SME credit products leveraging its payment transaction data from millions of daily merchant transactions.

Nigeria's largest fintech by merchant terminal coverage, which received a digital banking licence from the CBN in 2024 and launched SME credit products leveraging its payment transaction data from millions of daily merchant transactions. FairMoney Business: The B2B extension of FairMoney, one of Nigeria's largest consumer digital lenders, which has developed SME lending products for retail and agricultural borrowers.

The B2B extension of FairMoney, one of Nigeria's largest consumer digital lenders, which has developed SME lending products for retail and agricultural borrowers. Access Bank and GTBank have both developed digital SME lending products with B2B BNPL components, representing the major bank presence in Nigeria's B2B BNPL space with funding cost advantages that fintech competitors cannot match.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of Nigeria's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030.

Gain a complete understanding of Nigeria's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each.

Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories.

Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030.

Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises.

Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.

Report Scope



Nigeria B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products

Other

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Nigeria B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030

Online Channel

POS Channel

Nigeria B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Nigeria

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