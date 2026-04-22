UK Family Law Market Report 2026: Specialist Family Law Firms Increasing Share as Stowe Family Law Leads the £2.32 Billion Market

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Family Law Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annual value of the family law market reached an estimated £2.32bn in 2025 representing market growth of 6.4% on the 2024 market value. Annual market value growth rates have been improving year-on-year since 2020.

Total cases started in the family court increased in 2025, but case completions slipped a little as court backlogs and delays continue to have an impact on case timescales. A high level of litigants in person (LIPs) in some areas, e.g. adoption, private Children Act and domestic violence cases, means some cases are taking longer than if a legal professional was involved.

In volume terms, the market is dominated by general practice law firms where family law is part of a broader portfolio of consumer legal services. Some top 100 UK corporate law firms offer family law services to their high-net-worth clients while national consumer law firms, i.e. Irwin Mitchell, Simpson Millar, Slater & Gordon, have family law teams.

There is also a relatively small group of specialist family law firms in the volume market, but they are increasing their market share. This group is led by Stowe Family Law and other key players are Raydens, amicable, and Family Law Partners.

Total cases started in the family courts increased by 2.9% in 2025 reaching 270,474 but case completions slipped by 0.6%. Growth was driven by financial remedy cases (increase of 7.9%) and Children Act Private Law cases which grew by 7.3%.

Divorce petitions filed numbered 109,817 in 2025, a decrease of 1.3% on 2024. The long-term trend has been for divorce petitions to fall. In 2025, 96% of all divorce petitions were filed digitally.

Domestic violence orders applied for - 36,376 - reached their highest level for a decade and there was also a 11.4% increase in case completions.

Initiatives and legislative changes in 2026 include: the rollout of Child Focused Courts (previously named Pathfinder Courts) across all of England and Wales; another extension of the mediation voucher scheme to end-March 2027; repeal of the presumption of parental involvement; likely consultation on co-habitation reforms.

The forecast for market value growth in 2026 is 6.0% continuing the good growth recorded in 2025. Between 2025 and 2029 the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is forecast at 5.8%. By 2029, the market value is forecast to reach £2.9bn.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market overview

Steady market growth forecast for the next few years

INTRODUCTION

Definition

MARKET STRUCTURE

Over 400 law firms disappeared from the market in last four years

Mediation services

Other family law advisers

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS AND DRIVERS

Marriages down but civil partnerships increasing

Legal aid work and funding in long term decline but an increase in 2024/25

Number of mediation starts and outcomes grow in 2024/25

High numbers of LIPs in adoption, private law, and domestic abuse cases

Child Focused Courts to be rolled out across England and Wales

Family court backlogs letting down children and families

Consultation on co-habitation reforms in 2026

Policy changes needed for family courts to support women and girls

Family arbitration use doubles as court delays mount

Repeal of presumption of parental involvement

Mediation voucher scheme extended again to end March 2027

The Domestic Abuse (Pets) Bill obtains a first reading

Big reduction since 2018 in family mediators offering legal aid

THE KEY PLAYERS

Amicable

Family Law Group (FLG)

Family Law Partners

Hall Brown Family Law

Maguire Family Law Solicitors

Nova Law

Rayden Solicitors

Stowe Family Law

The Divorce Surgery

Vardags

Solicitors - London firms

Solicitors - Rest of the UK

Online divorce sites

Mediation services

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Another year of good market growth in 2025

Family Courts cases started increased in 2025 for first time since 2021 but cases completed decreased slightly in 2025

Annual divorce petitions filed continue to fall as divorce completions increase

Digital divorce applications account for almost all petitions filed

Latest civil partnership dissolutions data shows increase in England and Wales

Divorces in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Financial remedy applications still increasing but disposals down in 2025

Children Act cases started still growing and more children caught in the courts

Volume of domestic violence cases started at highest level over last decade

Adoption applications and starts decrease again in 2025

THE FUTURE

Steady growth to 2029 with CAGR of almost 6%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha3ehp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.