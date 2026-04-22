Geospatial Analytics Market Trends and Global Growth Forecasts Broken Down by Region, 2019-2032

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Technology, Type of Deployment, Organization Size, Type of Vertical, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geospatial analytics market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 93.49 billion in the current year to USD 362.45 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.11% during the forecast period up to 2035.

Geospatial analytics employs geographic information system (GIS) and satellite technologies to examine spatial patterns and trends. This market has expanded beyond its initial use in natural resource cataloging to diverse applications like telecommunications, military, weather prediction, and logistics.

Its function extends to providing location-based services, which enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The growth is driven by the demand for real-time geographic insights, urban planning, smart city developments, and agricultural advancements. Key sectors pushing this growth include retail, marketing, and healthcare.

Geospatial Analytics Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component

The solution segment currently holds the majority share, offering tools like GIS and predictive modeling crucial for operational strategies in sectors such as defense and agriculture. The services segment, however, is poised for higher growth due to the rising need for expertise in leveraging these tools effectively.

Market Share by Type of Technology

GIS technology dominates due to its prowess in location-based analysis and integration capabilities with AI. The remote sensing segment is expected to witness considerable growth due to advancements in sensor tech and real-time data applications.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Cloud-based solutions hold significant market share due to scalability and cost benefits, though on-premises deployments are growing for enhanced security advantages.

Market Share by Organization Size

Large enterprises lead the market due to their ability to invest in infrastructure and skilled talent crucial for managing vast data. SMEs are catching up, driven by accessible cloud solutions and specialized applications.

Market Share by Type of Vertical

Defense and intelligence sectors currently hold the largest share due to spatial data needs. The logistics and supply chain sector is expected to grow rapidly, spurred by demands for location-based services in retail.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America currently dominates, while Asia is projected to experience the best growth, spurred by smart city projects, urbanization, and agricultural sector advancements.

Research Coverage:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors influence market evolution?

Which are the top market companies?

What is the current market size and future trajectory?

How is the opportunity distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Comprehensive market insights for strategic decisions

Competitive dynamics understanding for optimized positioning

In-depth analysis of trends to leverage growth opportunities

Market Segmentation

Type of Component:

Solution

Data Integration and ETL

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Service

Consulting Services

Deployment & Integration

Training, Support, and Maintenance

Type of Technology:

GIS

GPS

Remote Sensing

Others

Type of Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Type of Vertical:

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Defense & Intelligence

Education

Energy & Utility

Government

Healthcare & Life Science

Logistics & Supply Chain

Mining & Natural Resources

Real Estate & Construction

Security

Others

Geographical Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphabet

Alteryx

Blue Marble Geographic

Calipar

CARTO

Descartes Lab

Esri Global

Fugro

General Electric

Geomatic Consulting

GIS

HERE Global

Hexagon

Maplarge

Microsoft

Oracle

Orbica

Orbital Insights

Pasco

Precisely Holdings

RMSI

Skymap Global

TomTom International

Trimble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wtyu8

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