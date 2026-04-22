Advanced Ceramics Market Review 2019-2025 and Forecast 2026-2032: Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Ferrite, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Titanate, Zirconia, Others

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Product Class, Type of Application, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced ceramics market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, projected to escalate from USD 47.15 billion in the current year to USD 86.70 billion by 2035. This significant expansion, marked by a CAGR of 6.28%, underscores the rising demand across various industry verticals.

The advanced ceramics market is categorized based on material type, product class, application type, end-use industry, and geographical region.

Type of Material

Alumina

Aluminum Nitride

Ferrite

Silicon Carbide

Silicon Nitride

Titanate

Zirconia

Others

The alumina segment currently dominates the market due to its remarkable thermal stability and wear resistance, with titanate poised for a higher growth rate.

Product Class

Ceramic Coatings

Ceramic Filters

CMCs

Monolithic

Others

Monolithic ceramics lead the market due to their excellent temperature resistance and durability, whereas ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

Type of Application

Armors

Bioceramics

Brake Calipers

Cutting Tools

Engine Parts

Electrical Equipment

Filters

Furnace Tubes

Wear Parts

Others

Bioceramics are currently at the forefront, driven by healthcare advancements, with electrical equipment applications set to outpace others in growth.

End Use Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Biotechnology

Chemical

Defense & Security

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Machinery & Metal Processing

Transportation

Others

The electrical and electronics sector garners the largest share, propelled by technological proliferation and demand for high-performance materials.

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Other regions

Asia predominates the regional landscape attributed to burgeoning industrial sectors and robust infrastructure growth.

Insights and Competitive Landscape

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, providing a detailed segmentation study and insights into competitive parameters, including company profiles, competitive benchmarks, and future market opportunities.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Gain detailed insights into market revenue projections and competitive dynamics

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Understand key market drivers and challenges to capitalize on growth prospects

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $47.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $86.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M

AGC Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing

Applied Ceramics

Blasch Precision Ceramics

CeramTec

COI Ceramics

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

CoorsTek

EBARA

Elan Technology

Ferrotec

Ferro

Industriekeramik Hochrhein

Insaco

KYOCERA

MARUWA

Materion

McDanel Advanced Ceramic

Momentive Performance Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing

NGK Insulators

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

Oerlikon

Ortech Advanced Ceramics

Paul Rauschert

Precision Ceramics

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

S&S Advance Ceramics

Small Precision Tools

Superior Advanced Ceramics

Technocera

Vesuvius

Wonik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i6cqf

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