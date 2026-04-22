Advanced Ceramics Market Review 2019-2025 and Forecast 2026-2032: Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Ferrite, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Titanate, Zirconia, Others

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Product Class, Type of Application, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced ceramics market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, projected to escalate from USD 47.15 billion in the current year to USD 86.70 billion by 2035. This significant expansion, marked by a CAGR of 6.28%, underscores the rising demand across various industry verticals.
The advanced ceramics market is categorized based on material type, product class, application type, end-use industry, and geographical region.
Type of Material
- Alumina
- Aluminum Nitride
- Ferrite
- Silicon Carbide
- Silicon Nitride
- Titanate
- Zirconia
- Others
The alumina segment currently dominates the market due to its remarkable thermal stability and wear resistance, with titanate poised for a higher growth rate.
Product Class
- Ceramic Coatings
- Ceramic Filters
- CMCs
- Monolithic
- Others
Monolithic ceramics lead the market due to their excellent temperature resistance and durability, whereas ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are expected to witness the fastest growth rate.
Type of Application
- Armors
- Bioceramics
- Brake Calipers
- Cutting Tools
- Engine Parts
- Electrical Equipment
- Filters
- Furnace Tubes
- Wear Parts
- Others
Bioceramics are currently at the forefront, driven by healthcare advancements, with electrical equipment applications set to outpace others in growth.
End Use Industry
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Biotechnology
- Chemical
- Defense & Security
- Energy & Power
- Electrical & Electronics
- Medical
- Machinery & Metal Processing
- Transportation
- Others
The electrical and electronics sector garners the largest share, propelled by technological proliferation and demand for high-performance materials.
Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
- Other regions
Asia predominates the regional landscape attributed to burgeoning industrial sectors and robust infrastructure growth.
Insights and Competitive Landscape
The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, providing a detailed segmentation study and insights into competitive parameters, including company profiles, competitive benchmarks, and future market opportunities.
Reasons to Purchase This Report
- Gain detailed insights into market revenue projections and competitive dynamics
- Optimize business strategies using a complete market overview
- Understand key market drivers and challenges to capitalize on growth prospects
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|211
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$47.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$86.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M
- AGC Ceramics
- Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing
- Applied Ceramics
- Blasch Precision Ceramics
- CeramTec
- COI Ceramics
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- CoorsTek
- EBARA
- Elan Technology
- Ferrotec
- Ferro
- Industriekeramik Hochrhein
- Insaco
- KYOCERA
- MARUWA
- Materion
- McDanel Advanced Ceramic
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Murata Manufacturing
- NGK Insulators
- Nishimura Advanced Ceramics
- Oerlikon
- Ortech Advanced Ceramics
- Paul Rauschert
- Precision Ceramics
- Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials
- S&S Advance Ceramics
- Small Precision Tools
- Superior Advanced Ceramics
- Technocera
- Vesuvius
- Wonik
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i6cqf
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