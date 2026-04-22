Frontflip Reveals Upside Opportunities for Any Investment Property in Seconds

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontflip today announced their iOS app, a new AI companion for real estate investors. This will empower investors, novice and experienced alike, to assess properties like developers and model out renovation upside in seconds. With Frontflip, investors go from hand-assembling comparable homes and data to automatic research done in seconds. No steep learning curve or clunky desktop experience – it’s easy to use and available on-the-go.

“Real estate investing has long been limited by gatekeeping and expensive solutions that give big development groups the upper hand. AI has leveled the playing field. With Frontflip, properties can be explored as investment opportunities through a conversational report builder,” said Stephanie Golik, Cofounder & CEO at Frontflip. “It truly feels like having an underwriting assistant meets local expert in your pocket.”

Investors are leveling up their stack

Serious property assessments mean tabbing between MLS portals, manually pulling comps into spreadsheets, and running multiple scenarios. It costs hours, even for experienced investors.

Experienced investors are pivoting quickly away from traditional workflows and fragmented systems, towards platforms that enable them to move on opportunities fast. This is especially true for those with deal flow sourced from networks, agents, and wholesalers. Speed means better deal terms and better investment outcomes.

Thousands of investors and their teams have already relied on Frontflip to lean into faster workflows that make their investment strategies more research-driven. They’re moving away from manual data entry and grunt work, towards platforms that streamline, simplify and allow more time to be invested in higher impact areas, like their network.

The next wave of AI-enabled investing

Frontflip is the latest evolution in evaluating and investing in real estate. They’ve built a platform that brings the best of recent AI models into the nuanced context of buying, renovating, renting and selling homes. Anyone can steer the platform and adapt the research to what’s important to you. Gaining confidence in an investment is as simple as typing an address and digging in with a few prompts.

Unlike existing tools, all scenarios – including fix-and-flips, long and short term rentals, buy-rehab-rent investments, are surfaced in one place and scored for ROI.

“What makes Frontflip a true game changer is flexibility,” said Golik. “Investors can generate custom investment scenarios through natural language prompts. Every investor and every potential investment is a little different. With Frontflip, you can research specific things like, ‘What would the resale value look like if I added a metal roof and updated the kitchen?’ or ‘What if we tear the existing house down and build new?’.”

Grounded in trusted industry-grade data

In a world of automation, underlying data accuracy is crucial. When investors can’t trust that AI is using the right information and have to fact-check, it’s not really saving time.

Where other tools generalize, Frontflip prioritizes using MLS-verified home data. Whether it’s for an after-repair estimate, a rental income projection, or a time-on-market figure, the app focuses on real comparable transactions nearby over broad trends.

The platform also aggregates tactical data like zoning and land usage regulations where available. It’s a one-stop shop for investors of all sizes to buy, renovate, rent and sell properties with confidence.

Pricing & availability

Frontflip is available now on the App Store for iPhone. Download and learn more at https://usefrontflip.com.

Pricing starts at $9.99/week or $119.99/year for access to all features, with the option to purchase the Enterprise plan for larger real estate teams. For Enterprise, please contact steph@usefrontflip.com to request a demo.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5de8da55-d219-46fd-a56c-b5818cb13a95

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24441ab0-0487-47ae-be64-a0905f6967c2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3bd44d-7444-4580-8414-9f20f016afd2