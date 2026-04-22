JCDecaux : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2026

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the

Combined General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2026

Paris, April 22, 2026 – The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be broadcast on JCDecaux’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 8, 2026, in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 42.

The documents and information required under the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.jcdecaux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Silver Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

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