Vietnam Social Commerce Market Report Q1 2026 Update - Competitive Dynamics Shift as Shopee and TikTok Lead Vietnam's Social Commerce

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce market in Vietnam is on a significant growth trajectory, expected to increase by 11.5% annually to reach USD 20.98 billion by 2026. The period from 2022-2025 saw impressive growth, with a CAGR of 12.7%, and this momentum is set to continue with a forecasted CAGR of 9.7% from 2026-2031. By 2031, the sector is anticipated to expand from its 2025 value of USD 18.82 billion to approximately USD 33.38 billion.

Key Trends and Drivers

Turn the Livestream and Short Video into the Selling Layer

In Vietnam, social commerce is evolving from static posts to dynamic livestream and short-video-driven sales. Formats like Shopee Live and TikTok Shop are becoming integral to commerce, with brands leveraging these for core sales activities. TikTok is notably expanding its local teams in Ho Chi Minh City to scale livestream operations.

Livestreams and short videos cater to Vietnamese consumers' need for product demonstrations and reassurance before purchase, offering an interactive and conversion-friendly format.

The trend towards video-led selling is expected to become mainstream, particularly in sectors where trust and demonstration are crucial, placing pressure on traditional catalog-based or paid traffic strategies.

Build Creator Commerce as a Managed Sales Channel

Creators in Vietnam are shifting from mere awareness tools to managed sales channels, as seen with initiatives like Shopee's partnership with Meta and the establishment of VECOM's KLIC chapter in Ho Chi Minh City.

Platforms are moving towards structured creator-commerce models that ensure a continuous content supply, facilitated by training and affiliate tools.

A formal distinction between professional creator-sellers and casual creators is anticipated, benefiting brands in channel strategy planning.

Tie Content More Tightly to Seller Operations and Supply Chains

Vietnam's social commerce is integrating content, assortment, supply, and seller capabilities, exemplified by TikTok's "Semi-fulfillment Project," which aligns supply chains and content operations.

This approach addresses challenges in maintaining stock availability, selection, and after-sales service, making the integration of creator partnerships and seller operations critical.

Formalize the Channel through Verification, Enforcement, and Traceability

Vietnam is advancing towards regulated social commerce, with new laws covering network responsibilities, seller verification, and market surveillance.

The focus on compliance and traceability will elevate operational standards, benefiting verified sellers and brands.

Competitive Landscape

Vietnam's social commerce market is coalescing around major players like Shopee and TikTok Shop, with regulation enforcing stricter accountability. Shopee remains influential with its integrated marketplace and content tools. TikTok Shop, meanwhile, gains traction through creator-led strategies. Lazada concentrates on authenticity, and Tiki's influence wanes.

Current State of the Market

The Vietnamese market is less fragmented, with competition focused on controlling discovery, creator traffic, conversion, and seller services.

Key Players and New Entrants

Shopee leads with robust content and seller infrastructure, challenged by TikTok Shop's creator commerce. Meta remains significant through its social platforms. Attempts by newcomers like Temu and Shein face regulatory hurdles.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent moves emphasize partnerships over mergers, with Shopee collaborating with Meta in Vietnam, and AnyMind's acquisition of Vibula to enhance live and social commerce efforts.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of Vietnam's social commerce sector, highlighting market opportunities and risks across various categories. Featuring over 50 KPIs at the country level, the report offers detailed insights into market dynamics and consumer behavior.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report covers:

Market growth dynamics and forecasts from 2022-2031 across retail product categories like Clothing & Footwear, Beauty, Appliances, and more.

Segmentation by consumer segments (B2B, B2C, C2C), device use (Mobile, Desktop), and city tier locations.

Analysis of payment methods, platform types, and consumer demographics, offering a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into strategic innovations, understand social commerce dynamics, and develop robust market strategies.

Access value and volume KPIs for precise market comprehension, and leverage detailed analysis for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $33.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Vietnam

Companies Featured

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

Zalo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53iqmm

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