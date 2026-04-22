South Korea Social Commerce Market Report 2026 Featuring Facebook, TikTok, TMON, Zigbang, Wemakeprice - Insights into Evolving Consumer Behaviors and Spending Patterns

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in South Korea is poised for significant growth, with expectations to reach USD 125.57 billion by 2026, marking a 12.1% annual increase. This trajectory continues a strong performance during 2022-2025, where the market saw a CAGR of 10.9%. Projections indicate continuous expansion with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2031, aiming for approximately USD 196.64 billion by the end of 2031.

Key Trends and Drivers

Live Shopping as a Core Retail Format: In South Korea, live commerce has transitioned to a mainstream retail format, notably on platforms like Naver, Kakao, and Coupang. These platforms highlight live commerce's strong impact on sectors requiring demonstration and interaction, such as beauty, fashion, and household items. This trend integrates seamlessly with the digital retail environment in South Korea, enhancing product discovery through live interactions. The next phase focuses on reducing operational costs using AI for scripting and production, embedding live shopping as a standard promotional tool.

AI Shopping Agents and Ecosystems: Naver's push from search-led to AI-led shopping profiles the next evolution in retail discovery, associating growth with enhanced personalization and ecosystem integration. As competition tightens, platforms are enhancing user engagement and product discovery through AI-driven recommendations, promoting user retention within their ecosystems.

Integrating Commerce with Messaging and Communities: South Korea's commerce is increasingly linked to communication platforms, like KakaoTalk. KakaoTalk now integrates commerce through its features, from order placement to payment. Platforms begin to treat message subscribers and community participants as primary commerce audiences, lessening reliance on open-market searches.

Trust and Seller Governance: Trust has become essential in social commerce beyond meeting regulatory demands. South Korean agencies are intensifying scrutiny of data privacy, consent, and platform conduct. This environment pushes platforms to enhance compliance, thereby increasing the threshold for operational and data governance standards.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The fierce competition characterizes South Korea's social commerce as various platform ecosystems battle for domination, rather than isolated social shopping apps. Key players like Naver, Kakao, and Coupang drive market dynamics and are pivotal in shaping consumer experiences and market boundaries.

Naver focuses on AI-led discovery, while Kakao integrates commerce within KakaoTalk. Overseas players, such as AliExpress and Temu, are also penetrating the market, amplifying competitive pressures. Aligning with recent launches, Naver's Plus Store and AliExpress's Korea-Gmarket venture signify strategic realignments.

Report Scope

This report offers an extensive, data-driven analysis of South Korea's social commerce landscape. It covers market size, forecast, and opportunities based on KPIs and segments such as retail categories, consumer demographics, and payment methods. It also delves into competitive dynamics, providing actionable insights for strategic decision-making and understanding the evolution of consumer behavior in social commerce.

Reasons to Buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Access strategies and innovations from key players to gain market insights.

Access strategies and innovations from key players to gain market insights. In-depth Market Understanding: Identify growth opportunities and future directions of the social commerce market.

Identify growth opportunities and future directions of the social commerce market. Accurate Market Dynamics: Utilize value and volume KPIs for a detailed understanding.

Utilize value and volume KPIs for a detailed understanding. Comprehensive Report: Featuring 44 tables and 57 charts for detailed analysis.

Featuring 44 tables and 57 charts for detailed analysis. Competitive Landscape: Gain insights into market structure and player strategies.

Gain insights into market structure and player strategies. Consumer Behavior Understanding: Increase ROI with insights into evolving consumer behaviors and spending patterns.

Companies Featured

Facebook

TikTok

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $125.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $196.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered South Korea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8tbyo

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