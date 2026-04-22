Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Pepeto announced crossing the $9.41 million mark, a raise that proves the deep conviction behind this project as the presale nears its end with the CoinMarketCap preview page already live and a Binance listing lining up right after. Despite the volatile stretch that shook global markets, Pepeto kept filling faster than any presale this cycle, pulling in whale wallets that normally stay only in top ten crypto coins while the market turns bullish and XRP with an aggressive xrp price prediction pointing as high as $100 leads the charge.

Crypto News: Pepeto $9.41M Milestone Lands as the XRP Price Prediction Backs the Bull Cycle

Pepeto's fast raise, hinting at the full sale of the project, comes at perfect timing because a crypto bull cycle is forming and positions built right before it starts reward the most. XRP is one of the leading signals, as Ripple published a four-phase quantum-resistant roadmap on April 20 putting XRPL ahead of Bitcoin and Ethereum according to 24/7 Wall St, and the daily MACD flipped bullish for the first time since January after three months of sell signals according to Yahoo Finance.

XRP trades around $1.44 per CoinMarketCap, up 6% this week in its strongest performance since September 2025 after touching $1.51 on April 17, while spot XRP ETFs pulled in $65 million in April on track for their biggest monthly inflow of 2026. Standard Chartered holds an $8 xrp price prediction for 2026 if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate, while analyst Pumpius laid out a seven-condition scenario under which the xrp price prediction reaches $100, requiring trillions in On-Demand Liquidity volume, the CLARITY Act passing, a tokenization boom on XRPL, a whale-driven supply shock, and a Bitcoin supercycle all converging at once.

The math behind that xrp price prediction tells the full story, because XRP at $100 would push its market cap above $5.8 trillion, larger than the entire crypto market has ever been. Even Standard Chartered's $8 target is a 5.5x from here on an $83 billion coin that needs years of regulatory wins to reach. Every bull cycle has shown that presale entries outperform large caps by wide margins, and Pepeto leads the crypto news presale feed right now.

Pepeto Raises $9.41M With Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange

Pepeto built a zero-fee trading platform with AI-powered contract screening across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, where every transaction after launch feeds demand directly into the token, and SolidProof audited every contract before a single presale dollar came in. The xrp price prediction depends on regulatory wins still years away, while Pepeto's momentum comes from three completed products moving into a live launch now.

A strong portfolio needs one high-upside position that can change everything, and Pepeto is shaping up as the cleanest crypto pick this cycle because the viral momentum behind it tracks the energy that minted early Shiba Inu millionaires while the cofounder behind the original Pepe token that hit $11 billion runs the project and a senior developer from Binance designed the platform.

Shiba Inu produced fortunes for early crypto buyers without shipping a single product, as a US truck driver put $650 in and walked away with $1.7 million five months later, and the only thing he worries about today is how different his life would be if he had put in more. Pepeto carries that same viral weight plus a working exchange that keeps buying pressure rising long after launch, and a multi-year xrp price prediction on large coins feels slow to whales watching Pepeto ready to deliver returns in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto news confirms the bull cycle, and the xrp price prediction makes one thing clear, because even the most aggressive $100 target requires seven perfect conditions converging at once while Standard Chartered's $8 still needs years to arrive. XRP made millionaires of early buyers when entries were cheap, but at today's XRP price and $83 billion cap it cannot repeat that run, and Pepeto still has a presale entry open at $0.0000001866 with 179% staking APY live.

Large wallets do not fill a presale during a crash unless they already know what is coming, and this week presale inflows hit their fastest pace since launch while a live token page appeared on CoinMarketCap with no team announcement, the kind of crypto news sequence that only shows up before major listings. Shiba Inu traded at $0.000001 before Binance listed it in May 2021, five months later it hit $0.00008, and $5,000 turned into $400,000 while the ones that entered earlier made millions, but even those buyers share one regret, they did not buy enough. With this much potential sitting inside Pepeto right now, the only problem early investors might face is making the same mistake and not buying enough before the listing changes the price for good.

After getting into Pepeto in detail, the data confirms real potential with expectations of a run that goes further than anything available right now, but at this pace with the CoinMarketCap listing secured the official launch could be days away, and missing it could turn into the most regretful decision of 2026.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale Before The Listing Opens

FAQs

Can the xrp price reach $100?

The xrp price prediction for $100 requires seven conditions including trillions in ODL volume, the CLARITY Act passing, and a Bitcoin supercycle, putting XRP's market cap above $5.8 trillion.

What products does Pepeto have ready before the Binance listing?

Pepeto built a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner, all audited by SolidProof, with $9.41 million raised and 179% APY staking live for holders.



