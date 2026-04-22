Slower sales, higher prices across New York in March

ALBANY, N.Y., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales across New York slowed in March while sales prices rose yet again, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS®.

Closed sales declined 5.7 percent year-over-year, falling from 9,971 homes sold in March 2025 to 6,574 units last month. Pending sales also slipped, down 3.3 percent from 8,574 homes under contract a year ago to 8,294 in March 2026. New listings, however, showed little movement. There were 12,372 homes listed in March, nearly unchanged from 12,380 listings during the same month last year - a difference of 0.1 percent.

The median sales price rose 3.8 percent, climbing from $419,000 in March 2025 to $435,000 this March. Notably, the last time the median sales price was below $400,000 was March 2024.

Housing inventory across the Empire State dipped modestly in March - from 24,574 homes on the market in 2025 to 24,386 units in 2026, marking a 0.8 percent decline in available houses.

Mortgage steadily increased throughout March. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.18 percent, up from 6.05 percent in February but still well below the 6.65 percent average recorded in March 2025.

Additional data is available at http://www.nysar.com/industry-resources/market-data.

Editor’s Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing nearly 60,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

smorlock@nysar.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e971fae-c3b9-4635-b5fd-9828269a0b13