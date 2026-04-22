Lost Money With MNDY? Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”), encourages monday.com Ltd. (“monday.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNDY) investors to contact us about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

A securities fraud class action has been filed against monday.com on behalf of investors who purchased common stock between September 17, 2025, to February 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What’s The Next Step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm, ready to assist you in potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2026. Please contact us to learn more about your rights and interests by clicking here, by email (shareholders@glancylaw.com), or by telephone at 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224).

You may retain counsel of your choice. If you bought securities during the class period, you may take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet.

Is There A Cost?

If you purchased monday.com securities, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts. Investors later learned the truth when:

On November 10, 2025, monday.com released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, revenue of $316.9 million for the third quarter, but that the Company expected only a comparatively modest increase to revenue in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the Company maintained it was “going to be $1.8 billion by fiscal year '27.”

On this news, monday.com’s stock price fell $23.38, or 12.3%, to close at $166.21 per share on November 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 9, 2026, monday.com released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing the Company was rescinding its $1.8 billion 2027 revenue target, and was, in fact, guiding for a significant deceleration of top line growth in 2026.

On this news, monday.com’s stock price fell $20.37, or 20.8%, to close at $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Why Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP?

GPWR is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Recognizing the firm’s recent successes, GPWR was named one of Law360’s Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second-highest in total investor recoveries by Institutional Shareholder Services Securities Class Action Services in 2025. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.