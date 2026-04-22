Providence Saint John’s Study Finds Lifestyle Program Improves Brain Health in Patients with Early Cognitive Impairment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers from the Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center shared new findings showing that a structured lifestyle and medical support program may improve key markers of brain health in people with early Alzheimer’s disease. The findings come from a mid-trial paper from the center’s PREVENTION clinical study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, marking a significant research milestone for Providence Saint John’s.

The PREVENTION trial examined whether a multi-component program combining personalized coaching, structured exercise, nutrition guidance and supplementation alongside standard medical care could improve blood flow to the brain and lower diabetes risk in people with early Alzheimer’s disease. Both factors are closely linked to cognitive health: reduced blood flow is common in neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes is a known contributor to cognitive decline. Participants who took part in the program showed improvements in cerebral blood flow and healthier insulin response, compared with those who received standard medical care and general lifestyle recommendations alone.

The PREVENTION trial builds on the landmark U.S. POINTER study, which demonstrated that intensive lifestyle interventions can support cognitive health in adults at risk for cognitive decline. PREVENTION extends that work to patients who already have cognitive symptoms and Alzheimer’s-related brain changes, offering new insight into potential intervention strategies.

“This research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that hands-on, lifestyle interventions can meaningfully support brain health in a diverse U.S. population,” shared Jennifer E. Bramen, Ph.D., director of the neuroimaging research core at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute Foundation and senior clinical research scientist at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute. “By delivering a multidomain approach in a clinical setting, we are learning how lifestyle changes may influence brain biology, even after symptoms have begun.”

“At Saint John’s, we are deeply committed to advancing research that can improve the lives of patients with early cognitive impairment,” said Michael Ricks, chief executive, Providence LA‑Coastal Service Area and Providence Saint John’s Health Center. ”This study reflects the strength of our clinical and research teams working together to pursue innovative, lifestyle-based approaches that have the potential to improve lives and shape the future of brain health care.”

Researchers say these interim results from the study are encouraging and reflect continued progress in the search for effective, nonpharmacologic approaches to Alzheimer’s disease. Ongoing analyses will further examine long-term outcomes and cognitive effects.

Read the full PREVENTION study at: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13872877251388933.

Visit https://www.alz.org/us-pointer/study-results for more information about the U.S. POINTER study.

About Providence Saint John’s Health Center

Providence Saint John’s Health Center has served West Los Angeles since 1942, offering university-level care and research in a community hospital setting. The 266-bed hospital is nationally recognized for excellence in heart and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics and women’s health. Saint John’s is consistently rated for exceptional patient experience, including a 4-star designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Rooted in the Catholic health care tradition, Saint John’s remains committed to personalized care and improving health outcomes for all, especially the poor and vulnerable. For more information, visit providence.org/saintjohns.

About Pacific Brain Health Center

The Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center is a nationally recognized program dedicated to early detection, biomarker-guided care and multidomain interventions for cognitive aging and neurodegenerative disease.

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