RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives II Moderates Commissioners' Fireside Chat and Serves as Panelist at 2026 Western Region Captive Insurance Conference

Lexington, NC, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leon Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs, served as both moderator and panelist at the 2026 Western Region Captive Insurance Conference (WRCIC) held Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rives moderated a fireside chat and participated as a panelist, sharing insights from RH CPAs’ expanding role in the captive insurance industry.



Moderating a Regulatory Conversation

Rives moderated a fireside chat with three U.S. Insurance Commissioners: Ned Gaines (Nevada), Glen Mulready (Oklahoma), and Jonathan Pike (Utah). The session allowed attendees to interact with key regulators shaping captive insurance policy. Regulators from eight states participated in the conference.



As moderator, Rives leveraged his experience serving clients across sectors, including nonprofits, school districts, and multibillion-dollar insurance companies, to guide a substantive discussion on regulatory priorities, emerging trends, and the future of the industry.

Panel Discussion with Industry Leaders

After the fireside chat, Rives joined Renea Louie, CEO of Sotera Global Management (Minden, NV), and Heather McClure, Managing Partner and General Counsel at Helio Risk, LLC (Oklahoma City), for a Hot Topics panel moderated by Joseph Marcante, Director at Talisman Casualty Insurance Company (Las Vegas).



The panel discussed factors reshaping captive insurance, including innovation, evolving risk strategies, and new ideas challenging the industry’s status quo.



Rives’ participation in both sessions demonstrates RH CPAs’ commitment to innovative thinking. The firm has grown from a traditional accounting practice to a growth-focused leader serving clients in North Carolina and internationally.

“These sessions highlight the importance of uniting regulators and industry leaders to address current issues,” Rives said. “This collaboration enables the captive insurance sector to strengthen and innovate.”

The 2026 Western Region Captive Insurance Conference (WRCIC) was held Monday through Wednesday at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Recognized as a premier gathering for the captive insurance industry in the Western United States, the event is a collaborative effort by the captive insurance associations of Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Utah. The conference was established in 2008.

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About RH CPAs

RH CPAs is a growth-focused professional services firm dedicated to providing more than compliance. It partners with clients to help build their future. Led by Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives II, RH CPAs serves a diverse client base spanning nonprofits, school districts, and multi-billion dollar life insurance companies, with offices in North Carolina and operations in Karachi, Pakistan. The firm thrives on being different, not for its own sake, but because its clients deserve partners who think beyond the expected. Learn more at https://www.rh-accounting.com/.



