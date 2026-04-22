Columbia University Fertility Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, and NYU Langone Fertility Center Named Among America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2026 by Newsweek

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, today announced its annual ranking of America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2026, recognizing 140 leading fertility clinics across 32 states and Washington, D.C.

As fertility care becomes a more mainstream health care priority, clinics increasingly leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and genomics to improve patient outcomes and expand access. With more than 100,000 IVF births annually in the United States, Newsweek recognizes providers who combine clinical excellence with innovation.

Among the top-ranked clinics in 2026 are:

Columbia University Fertility Center - New York, NY Weill Cornell Medicine - Center for Reproductive Medicine - New York, NY NYU Langone Fertility Center - New York, NY Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery - Boston, MA UCSF Center for Reproductive Health at Mission Bay - San Francisco, CA Duke Fertility Center - Morrisville, NC Mayo Clinic Assisted Reproductive Technologies - Rochester, MN RMA New Jersey – Basking Ridge - Basking Ridge, NJ Carolinas Fertility Institute - Winston-Salem, NC Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center - Beachwood, OH

“In 2026, fertility care is a high-tech frontier of AI and genomics. Fertility clinics are no longer a taboo subject, but rather a part of everyday life for Americans, with over 100,000 IVF births annually,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “Newsweek is proud to rank the top 140 clinics across 32 states and hopes that this list serves as a trusted compass, connecting hopeful parents with the world-class innovation and expertise needed to build their futures."

Now in its fourth year, the ranking is based on a comprehensive methodology that includes quality metrics, a nationwide survey of medical professionals, accreditation data, and patient satisfaction.

Quality metrics, derived from CDC data, account for 40% of each clinic’s score, while reputation based on peer recommendations also contributes 40%. Accreditations from leading health care organizations make up 15%, and patient satisfaction, measured through online reviews, accounts for the remaining 5%.

The rankings reflect data collected between March 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, and are based on publicly available data and peer evaluations. The list is intended as a resource for individuals and families seeking high-quality fertility care.

The print issue featuring America’s Best Fertility Clinics 2026 will be available on May 8, 2026. The full list of awarded clinics can be viewed here: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-fertility-clinics-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com