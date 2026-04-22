Military Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Analysis 2024-2030: ISTAR, Combat, EOD, Transport/Logistics, and CBRN Applications Drive Growth

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Global, 2024-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides an exhaustive analysis of the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) industry from 2024 to 2030, with a focus on Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East. The study segments the industry into key applications, including intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance (ISTAR), combat roles, explosive ordinance disposal (EOD)/counter-EOD, transport/logistics, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear operations.

The report offers detailed insights into industry sizing and growth dynamics while highlighting crucial drivers, challenges, and emerging technology trends. Revenue forecasts are meticulously calculated, considering modernization priorities, operational demand, and the increasing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous ground systems. Additionally, the study identifies significant programs and investments, showcasing these across geographic regions.

In navigating the competitive landscape, the research benchmarks leading regional suppliers based on their capability breadth and industry participation. However, due to the lack of consolidated, declassified procurement data specific to military UGVs, the forecasts and estimates are the result of thorough triangulation. This involves utilizing defense-focused secondary sources and qualitative indicators. Additionally, estimates hinge on publicly disclosed budgetary information and open-source reporting.

The research acknowledges challenges associated with limited transparency and inconsistent program reporting. To address this, analyst judgment is used in segmenting and allocating funding, supported by historical expenditure patterns and regional modernization priorities. These insights are essential for stakeholders aiming to understand the evolving dynamics of the UGV industry, enabling informed strategic decisions.

Growth Opportunities:

Resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing

Edge AI and Onboard Learning

Additive Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vjwb7

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