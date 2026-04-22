DEADLINE ALERT for SMCI, IBRX, and PINS: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 – March 19, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2026

Investors with losses exceeding $50,000 are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a significant portion of the Company’s sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Super Micro shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)

Class Period: January 19, 2026 – March 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant Soon-Shion materially overstated Anktiva’s capabilities; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an ImmunityBio shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Class Period: February 7, 2025 – February 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 29, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Pinterest shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com