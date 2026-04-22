Boston Medical Center, UConn John Dempsey Hospital, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Named Among America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 by Newsweek

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, today announced its annual ranking of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026, recognizing 460 leading hospitals across the United States.

Maternity care in the U.S. faces a critical moment. More than one-third of counties in America are labeled maternity care deserts. The ranking highlights hospitals distinguished by their ability to integrate advanced technologies such as ambient AI and remote monitoring with comprehensive, patient-centered care, including doula and midwifery support.

Among the hospitals receiving five ribbons in 2026 are:

Boston Medical Center - Boston, MA

UConn John Dempsey Hospital - Farmington, CT

Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Nashville, TN

University of Chicago Medical Center - Chicago, IL



Mayo Clinic – Rochester - Rochester, MN

Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center - Riverside, CA

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, TX

“Choosing where to start or grow a family is a decision that carries immense emotional and clinical weight,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “In an era where health care is increasingly complex, Newsweek’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 ranking cuts through the noise by prioritizing rigorous data from newborn complication rates to patient experience scores, helping empower parents to make informed decisions.”

For the 2026 ranking, Newsweek and Statista evaluated hospitals across facility quality metrics, patient experience, and reputation.

Quality metrics were derived from multiple sources, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, The Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and additional data across maternal health, patient safety, and maternity services. Patient experience scores were based on publicly available hospital survey data, while reputation was determined through a nationwide survey of medical professionals conducted between January and February 2026.

Hospitals were required to exceed predefined thresholds across all pillars to be included in the ranking. Those that scored in the 80th percentile or higher across all three categories were awarded five ribbons, the ranking’s highest distinction.

The rankings reflect data collected between February 26, 2025, and February 26, 2026, and are intended to serve as a resource for families seeking high-quality maternity care.

The print issue featuring America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 will be available on May 8, 2026. The full list of awarded hospitals can be viewed here: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-maternity-hospitals-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com