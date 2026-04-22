SYNERGIE : Q1 2026 REVENUES

PRESS RELEASE | April 22nd, 2026 – 5.45pm

2026 FIRST-QUARTER (Q1) REVENUE

SYNERGIE maintains its growth momentum and reports 2026 first‑quarter revenue of €795.1 million, up +5.0%.

in €M Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Variation International 499.7 463.7 +7.8% France 295.4 293.8 +0.5% Total 795.1 757.5 +5.0%

SYNERGIE reports first‑quarter revenue of €795.1 million, an increase of +5.0% vs the previous year (+2.5% on a like-for-like basis). International operations accounted for 62.9% of consolidated revenue over the period, vs 61.2% in 2025.

International activities recorded a growth of +7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, with revenue amounting to €499.7 million, driven by the growth momentum of Southern Europe activities and the ramp up of the acquisitions completed in Switzerland and Canada.

Southern Europe continues to deliver strong growth (+9.8%), supported by the very good performance of Spain and Italy. In Northern and Eastern Europe, revenue increased by +2.7% (‑4.0% on a like-for-like basis), reflecting the acquisition of the new Swiss entities, while activity at ongoing scope was impacted by a continued challenging market.

In France, revenue amounted to €295.4 million, up slightly by 0.5% (37.1% of consolidated group revenue). Despite a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment, this stability demonstrates a resilience above market levels, driven by a strong commitment of the teams and the constant adaptation of commercial offers.

SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to maintain a controlled growth trajectory, while staying vigilant and agile in adapting its organizations and services.

The Group will continue to pursue its development strategy, combining organic growth, sector diversification and targeted acquisitions, in order to sustainably strengthen its positions in its key markets.

NEXT EVENTS

Annual General Meeting on June 4th, 2026

Publication of second‑quarter revenue on July 22nd, 2026, after market closing

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