Tributary Public Risk Launches as Canada's First Public-Sector Focused Insurance Specialist

Nisku, Alberta, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tributary Public Risk (TPR) has formally launched operations as the first Canada-domiciled insurance provider purpose built to serve public sector organizations.

Tributary Public Risk was established to address the distinct risk, governance, and procurement needs of municipalities, schools, crown agencies, and other public entities. Operating through licensed insurance brokers, the organization applies a data driven underwriting approach supported by service standards aligned with public sector expectations.



The launch comes amid sustained investment in public infrastructure across Canada. According to forecasts from ConstructConnect, civil construction is expected to be the primary driver of Canada’s construction market through 2027, growing by approximately 26 per cent and increasing from $32.6 billion in 2025 to an estimated $41 billion by 2027. Civil projects are projected to account for nearly half of all non-residential construction activity nationally, reflecting a growing emphasis on public infrastructure delivery.

At the same time, Canadian public entities are facing increasing financial exposure from extreme weather and natural disasters. According to Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ), insured losses from severe weather events exceeded $2.4 billion in 2025, making it the tenth costliest year on record. Data published by the Insurance Bureau of Canada show that insured losses from catastrophic weather events and wildfires between 2016 and 2025 nearly tripled compared with the previous decade, while the average number of claims has almost doubled.

Tributary Public Risk offers insurance programs developed specifically for public sector applications, including Owner Controlled Insurance Programs (OCIP) for major construction projects, Job Order Contract Insurance Programs (JOCIP) for repair, renovation, and maintenance work delivered through job order contracting, and Parametric Insurance designed to provide rapid, predetermined financial support following defined disaster-related events.

With deep organizational roots in both public sector procurement and municipal advocacy, Tributary Public Risk applies procurement grade discipline to insurance placement and program management, underscored by an intrinsic understanding of public sector needs and operations. Its approach emphasizes transparency, consistency, and accountability across underwriting, documentation, and service delivery.

Tributary Public Risk is backed by Canoe Procurement Group of Canada, a public sector solutions organization representing municipalities and other public entities across Canada. Through this relationship, Tributary combines access to insurance markets with governance and oversight aligned to public sector values.

“Public sector organizations face exposures that differ fundamentally from commercial risks,” said Chris Lorne, Chief Executive Officer of Tributary Public Risk. “Tributary was built to serve that reality. Our focus is on clear programs, responsive service, and insurance structures that fit how public entities plan, procure, and deliver services.”

Duane Gladden, Board Member of Tributary Public Risk and Executive Director & CEO of both Canoe Procurement Group of Canada and Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) adds: “For decades, municipalities and other public organizations have been telling us the same thing: their risks are different, and the insurance market has not always reflected that reality. Tributary Public Risk was built from that experience. It is for the public sector, by the public sector, and grounded in a deep understanding of how public organizations operate, plan, and remain accountable to their communities.”

Tributary Public Risk is now open for business. Public sector organizations are encouraged to contact their insurance broker to discuss the applicability of these programs, while brokers may contact TPR directly regarding submissions and program details.

About Tributary Public Risk

Tributary Public Risk is a Canada-domiciled insurance specialist designed exclusively for public sector clients. The organization delivers specialized insurance solutions through a flexible broker-based distribution model supported by data driven underwriting and public sector expertise. Backed by Canoe Procurement, Tributary Public Risk focuses on service clarity, transparency, and practical risk insight.

Web: tributarypublicrisk.ca | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tributary-public-risk/

Media Kit

A media kit containing company logos, executive biographies, and further product information can be accessed via this Drive.