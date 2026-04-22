Richardson Electronics Expands Availability of LaserSlat SAVER™ to Brazil, Enhancing Laser Cutting Efficiency Across Latin America

LAFOX, Ill., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions, today announced that its LaserSlat SAVER™ is now available to customers in Brazil. This expansion provides fabricators in Latin America with a proven solution to reduce downtime, improve cut quality, and extend the lifespan of laser-cutting tables.

The LaserSlat SAVER™ is an innovative, eco-friendly solution designed to keep laser cutting slats clean and maintain them efficiently and effectively. By reducing slag buildup and restoring slat surfaces, our product helps maintain optimal cutting performance while minimizing the need for time-consuming mechanical slat cleaning and significantly reducing the frequency of slat replacement. The eco-friendly solution also supports environmentally responsible operations by using a safe cleaning approach that avoids hazardous chemicals while maintaining high performance. This results in reduced operational costs and increased machine uptime for manufacturers.

“With the introduction of the LaserSlat SAVER™ in Brazil, we are bringing a highly effective productivity solution to one of the largest manufacturing markets in the region,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “Brazilian fabricators can now benefit from improved cutting consistency, lower maintenance costs, and extended equipment life.”

The system is compatible with a wide range of laser cutting machines and is designed for ease of use, allowing operators to quickly clean slats without removing them from the table. This streamlined process reduces labor requirements and keeps production running efficiently.

Richardson Electronics continues to invest in expanding its engineered solutions portfolio globally, supporting customers with technologies that enhance performance and reliability in demanding industrial environments.

Richardson Electronics will showcase the LaserSlat SAVER™ at FEIMEC 2026, taking place May 5–9, 2026, in São Paulo, Brazil. Attendees are invited to visit booth E030 to learn how the solution can improve laser-cutting operations.

LaserSlat SAVER™ is available now across the Americas through Richardson Electronics’ distribution network. For product details, technical information, and ordering, visit www.rellaser.com .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

Contact Information:

Claudio Schutz

Vice President & GM - Industrial Components Group

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

630.208.2200| schutz@rell.com | rellaser.com