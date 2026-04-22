ATTENTION NYSE: BW INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) (“B&W” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired B&W shares during the period from November 5, 2025 through March 11, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired B&W securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 15, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

B&W is an Akron, Ohio-based energy and environmental technology company that services utilities and industrial customers.

The Complaint alleges that defendants misled investors about the nature and viability of the Company’s agreement for the delivery of power (the “Power Generation Contract”) for an artificial intelligence factory owned and operated by Applied Digital Corporation (“Applied Digital”). While Defendants repeatedly touted the value of the Power Generation LNTP “at over $1.5 billion,” defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (i) BRC Group Holdings, Inc., the Company’s largest shareholder, stood on both sides of the transaction and had close relationships with the counterparty; (ii) Applied Digital did not require the products and services contemplated by the agreement; and (iii) these issues created substantial doubt as to whether B&W would recognize revenue from the transaction and rendered the Company’s business and financial prospects overstated.

On March 12, 2026, these concerns were brought to light when Wolfpack Research issued a report detailing the relationships between BRC and the counterparty, including overlapping leadership and shared addresses. Following this disclosure, the Company’s stock price declined $1.71 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $13.05 per share.

If you are a B&W investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com