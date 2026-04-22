Bimbo Bakeries USA Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Dallas

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (Bimbo USA) announced today the strategic decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from Horsham, Pennsylvania, to Dallas, Texas. The move strengthens alignment across U.S. operations and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy.

As the largest baking company in the country, Bimbo USA benefits from Dallas’ central location and closer proximity to Grupo Bimbo’s global corporate office in Mexico City, strengthening collaboration and enabling faster, more integrated decision-making across operations.

Dallas is also a significant market for the company, with multiple bakeries, sales centers and distribution facilities already established across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The region offers a strong business environment, access to a diverse talent pool and infrastructure that supports Bimbo USA’s future. Relocating the headquarters further aligns leadership with a region that already supports key parts of the company’s operations.

“Our commitment to baking and delivering the highest-quality, nutritious and delicious baked goods and snacks to our customers remains our top priority,” said Greg Koehrsen, President. “Relocating our headquarters to Dallas positions us to operate more efficiently as we continue to invest in our brands and our communities.”

Bimbo USA’s senior leadership team and many other positions are already working in the new headquarters, located at 5525 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas, and the company will continue to recruit for additional corporate roles at this location.

Bimbo USA’s history in Texas began in 1998, when Grupo Bimbo entered the U.S. market through the acquisition of Mrs. Baird’s Bakery. Today, the company operates multiple bakeries, sales centers and distribution centers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across Texas.

“Texas was our first home and played a defining role in our early history. We’ve built a strong presence here over the years, and this region remains central to who we are today. We’re looking forward to deepening those roots as we grow and continuing to support the communities that have supported us,” said Koehrsen.

Bimbo USA is building partnerships in the Dallas business community and strengthening relationships with local universities to support early‑career recruiting. While the headquarters is relocating, Bimbo USA’s commitment to the greater Philadelphia region remains strong, and the company will maintain a presence through its Conshohocken Sales Center and regional operations.

“We are deeply grateful to the greater Philadelphia community. The Philadelphia area was our home for 17 years, and we will always appreciate the important role it has played in our journey,” said Koehrsen.

Customers and consumers can count on the same freshness, quality, and reliable service they enjoy every day as Bimbo USA builds on its strong foundation and enters an exciting new chapter of growth across the United States.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.