Metrc Celebrates Earth Day with New Commitment to New York City’s Tree Canopy and Green Spaces

LAKELAND, Fla., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries, continues to further its sustainability initiatives in its newest market, the State of New York, with an investment in New York City’s urban tree canopy through the New York Restoration Project .

“As we continue to invest in the New York market, we are proud to contribute to growing urban canopy across the five boroughs, helping cool sidewalks, parks and streets for residents and visitors,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “The work the New York Restoration Project has done throughout its history, from planting over 200,000 trees throughout the city to restoring over 300 acres of parkland, have made a direct impact on the city and made it an obvious choice to support both our ongoing sustainability efforts and work in the region.”

New York Restoration Project is a nonprofit that works with communities across New York City to expand access to quality green space by restoring parks, operating community gardens, planting trees, and stewarding more than 80 acres of parkland to support a greener and more resilient city.

Last year, Metrc supported environmental restoration during Arbor Day through initiatives like donating 5,000 trees to One Tree Planted to aid recovery and resilience in communities affected by natural disasters. Previously, the company announced new eco-friendly tags that reduce plastic use by 30%, expected to divert 185,000 pounds of waste from the landfill, with 295 metric tons of CO2 curbed annually and replaced anti-static pink bags with sustainable brown packaging, removing about 300,000 plastic bags, or nearly 11,000 pounds of plastic, from the supply chain each year.

It also continues to ship in new eco-friendly paper and packaging, and has worked with Resource Innovations , an environmental consulting firm, to analyze environmental impact in key areas of its business including energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions.

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