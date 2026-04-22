Splashtop CEO Mark Lee Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area Finalist

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., a global provider of solutions that power secure, distributed work, today announced that CEO and co-founder Mark Lee has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area finalist. The prestigious program, founded by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), recognizes bold visionaries leading successful businesses through innovation, resilience, and value creation.

Lee was selected for his entrepreneurial leadership across more than two decades, defined by his ability to identify inflection points early, realign the business to meet changing conditions, and execute with long-term focus and discipline. His experience spans successive waves of technology change, from mobile and cloud computing to today’s AI-driven landscape, where he has consistently adapted the business in response to shifting market demands. His career includes early engineering work at Intel, the founding and successful exit of OSA Technologies, and the continued growth and evolution of Splashtop into a global organization serving more than thirty million users.

“I’m deeply honored by this recognition. As an engineer, I am driven by curiosity and a desire to solve real problems. I’ve had the opportunity to build multiple companies and adjust direction as the world changed. What has made it meaningful is doing that with people I trust and continuing to build solutions for the increasingly complex environments organizations operate in today.”

Under Lee’s leadership, Splashtop has redefined its role in the market, expanding from remote access into broader IT operations and autonomous endpoint management. The company’s solutions help organizations simplify workflows, strengthen security, and support distributed employees with greater efficiency. Mark founded and leads Splashtop with his three co-founders and MIT alumni, Thomas Deng (EVP Product Management), Philip Sheu (CTO) and Robert Ha (COO).

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has celebrated 40 years and more than 11,000 entrepreneurs in the United States, before expanding globally. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges and represent a distinguished group of leaders shaping the future of their industries. Regional award winners will be announced later this year and will advance to compete at the national level.

News Summary

Mark Lee is the CEO and co-founder of Splashtop, a global company powering secure, distributed work

Mark Lee was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Bay Area finalist by Ernst & Young

Mark Lee founded OSA Technologies, acquired for over $100 million

Mark Lee founded and leads Splashtop with co-founders Thomas Deng, Philip Sheu, and Robert Ha

Under Mark Lee’s leadership, Splashtop has grown to serve more than thirty million users worldwide

Splashtop leadership is focused on security, performance, and customer experience across remote access, remote support and endpoint management

Mark Lee is an entrepreneur known for leading companies through major technology shifts and building long-term, customer-focused businesses

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

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