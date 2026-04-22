New York, USA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Respiratory Care Devices Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate of ~8% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The respiratory care devices market is primarily driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections has significantly increased the demand for efficient respiratory treatment solutions. Additionally, the growing preference for home healthcare has boosted the need for accessible and ongoing respiratory support beyond hospital settings. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product innovations in respiratory care devices are improving treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes, thereby contributing to market growth.

DelveInsight’s Respiratory Care Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading respiratory care devices companies’ market shares, challenges, respiratory care devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key respiratory care devices companies in the market.

Respiratory Care Devices Market Summary

2025 Respiratory Care Devices Market Size: USD 24.3 Billion

USD 24.3 Billion 2034 Projected Respiratory Care Devices Market Size: USD 47.5 Billion

USD 47.5 Billion Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 8%

8% Largest Respiratory Care Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Ventilators Category within Therapeutic Devices System

Ventilators Category within Therapeutic Devices System Key Companies in the Respiratory Care Devices Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Masimo, ResMed, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Getinge AB, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Breas Medical AB, Chart Industries, GaleMed Corporation, OMRON Healthcare, A-M Systems, Invacare Corporation, Vyaire Medical, Polymed, Flexicare (Group) Limited, HomeMedix, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Respiratory Care Devices Market

Rising Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases: The escalating global prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, including COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea, remains the single most powerful driver of market growth.

The escalating global prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, including COPD, asthma, and sleep apnea, remains the single most powerful driver of market growth. Air Pollution, Urbanization & Lifestyle Factors: Rapid urbanization and industrialization have significantly deteriorated air quality worldwide, directly increasing the incidence of respiratory illnesses.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization have significantly deteriorated air quality worldwide, directly increasing the incidence of respiratory illnesses. Aging Population & Preterm Births: A rapidly aging global population is inherently more susceptible to respiratory conditions, driving higher device adoption rates among elderly patients.

A rapidly aging global population is inherently more susceptible to respiratory conditions, driving higher device adoption rates among elderly patients. Technological Advancements & Smart Devices: Innovations such as portable nebulizers, smart inhalers, AI-enabled ventilators, and sensor-based monitoring systems are transforming respiratory care delivery.

Innovations such as portable nebulizers, smart inhalers, AI-enabled ventilators, and sensor-based monitoring systems are transforming respiratory care delivery. Post-COVID-19 Awareness & Demand Surge: The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically heightened global awareness of respiratory health, leading to a significant surge in demand for ventilators, oxygen devices, and related equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically heightened global awareness of respiratory health, leading to a significant surge in demand for ventilators, oxygen devices, and related equipment. Growing Demand for Home Care Devices: There is a significant shift toward home-based respiratory care, driven by patient preference for comfort, cost reduction, and the aging-in-place trend.

There is a significant shift toward home-based respiratory care, driven by patient preference for comfort, cost reduction, and the aging-in-place trend. Healthcare Infrastructure Investment & Government Support: Governments and private entities globally are increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, specifically funding hospitals, clinics, and specialized respiratory care centers equipped with advanced devices.

Get a sneak peek at the respiratory care devices market dynamics @ Respiratory Care Devices Market Trends

Regional Respiratory Care Devices Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the respiratory care devices market in 2025, contributing 41% of the global market across all regions.

This leading position is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections.

Moreover, the growing preference for home healthcare solutions, along with continuous advancements in easy-to-use and efficient respiratory devices, is further driving demand and strengthening the region’s market leadership.

Europe

Europe is experiencing significant growth in the respiratory care devices market, driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections.

Alongside this, the growing preference for home-based healthcare and continuous technological advancements is boosting demand for innovative, user-friendly respiratory solutions.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing strong expansion in the respiratory care devices market, fueled by the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and acute respiratory infections.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the respiratory care devices market, get a snapshot of the Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Respiratory Care Devices Market

In July 2025, Synchrony Medical , a medical technology company focused on advancing respiratory care, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to market its LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System in the United States.

, a medical technology company focused on advancing respiratory care, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance to market its LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System in the United States. In January 2025, Linshom Medical announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted 510(k) clearance for the company’s two-piece, wearable respiratory sensor.

What are Respiratory Care Devices?

Respiratory care devices are medical instruments and equipment designed to assist, monitor, and improve breathing in individuals suffering from acute or chronic respiratory conditions. These devices play a vital role in managing disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, pneumonia, and other lung-related illnesses. They include a wide range of products such as ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, CPAP/BiPAP machines, spirometers, and humidifiers. Respiratory care devices are used across hospitals, clinics, emergency care settings, and increasingly in home healthcare environments to deliver oxygen therapy, support airway management, administer medications, and track lung function. With the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing demand for home-based treatment, these devices have become essential for enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

Respiratory Care Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Respiratory Care Devices Market CAGR ~8% Respiratory Care Devices Market Size by 2034 USD 47.5 Billion Key Respiratory Care Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Masimo, ResMed, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Getinge AB, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Breas Medical AB, Chart Industries, GaleMed Corporation, OMRON Healthcare, A-M Systems, Invacare Corporation, Vyaire Medical, Polymed, Flexicare (Group) Limited, HomeMedix, and others

Respiratory Care Devices Market Assessment

Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Therapeutic Devices {Ventilators [Invasive Ventilators and Non-Invasive Ventilators], Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices [Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, Bilevel PAP (BPAP) Devices, and Automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices], Nebulizers [Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, and Mesh Nebulizers] and Others}, Monitoring & Diagnostic Devices {Spirometers [Table Top and Portable], Pulse Oximeters [Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Benchtop Pulse Oximeters, Wearable Pulse Oximeters], Capnography Devices [Side Stream Capnography Devices, Main Stream Capnography Devices, Micro Stream Capnography Devices], Polysomnography Devices [Stationary Devices and Portable Devices], Others}, Airway Management Devices {Endotracheal Tubes, Tracheostomy Tubes, and Others}, and Consumables & Accessories Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings and Others Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the respiratory care devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Respiratory Care Devices Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Respiratory Care Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Respiratory Care Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Respiratory Care Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Respiratory Care Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Respiratory Care Devices Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Respiratory Care Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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