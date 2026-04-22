Restaurant Technologies Recycled Almost 400 Million Lbs of UCO in 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies, Inc. (RTI) delivered almost 720 million pounds of fresh cooking oil and exceeded its own record by recycling over 393 million pounds of used cooking oil (UCO) in 2025. With the support of renewable energy partners such as Phillips 66, the company converted nearly 100% of its UCO into renewable diesel or biodiesel for vehicles on the road, or into sustainable aviation fuel for aircraft.

“I am tremendously proud of our organization, our sustainability accomplishments, and our continued efforts to build a cleaner, healthier planet,” said Diana Geseking, Chief Legal Officer and ESG Committee chair. “I look forward to expanding our goals to deliver measurable environmental impact with our customers and renewable energy partners.”

As RTI continues to grow, the impact can be felt around the country in the food we eat, with customers that include McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Sheetz, Kwik Trip, Kroger, and over 45,000 foodservice operators nationwide.

In 2025, the company helped avoid over 20 million plastic jugs by delivering fresh oil in bulk. By removing all packaging waste from the oil delivery process, RTI saves about 31.5 million pounds of trash, 9.5 million cubic feet of landfill space, and estimates greenhouse gas (GHG CO2e) emissions reductions at over 85 million pounds. This is equivalent to saving about 5,202 homes’ energy use for one year.

“Prioritizing our corporate impact as an industry leader reflects the values that help guide our organization,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO of Restaurant Technologies. “As we grow and continue to elevate kitchens nationwide, we remain committed to delivering meaningful environmental impact for our customers and communities.”

The environmental impact goes beyond reducing waste in the kitchen. By recycling oil that was first used to feed our communities into biofuel, RTI and its renewable energy partners are helping to conserve farmland from being used exclusively for oil crops. Additionally, any resulting renewable diesel that replaces traditional petroleum-based fuels can cut tailpipe emissions by up to 75%. RTI, its customers, and renewable energy partners continue to help define sustainability across the industry and support a cleaner, healthier world for all.

To learn more about Restaurant Technologies and its continued sustainability efforts, visit our Earth Day media kit or rti-inc.com.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of automated commercial kitchen solutions for more than 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management® solution has automated and elevated foodservice operations for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, and hospitals. Its closed-loop, end-to-end solution minimizes the risks of manual cooking oil handling by delivering, storing, filtering, monitoring, collecting, and recycling cooking oil. Restaurant Technologies partners with renewable energy providers to convert used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,200 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Contact Info



David Cheng

dcheng@rti-inc.com

+1 612-308-9360

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