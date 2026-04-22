What If the Most Important Non-Human Intelligence in Fiction Isn’t in a Spaceship — It’s a Sixty-Pound English Bulldog? New Accessible Science Fiction from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a literary landscape where non-human intelligence means spacecraft and gray aliens, Alex Lucio’s debut novel asks a question no one saw coming: What if NHI already arrived — wearing wrinkles, wheezing on a workshop floor, and humming at exactly 19 Hz?

The Weight of a Dog (April 2026) is simultaneously a grief meditation, a consciousness thriller, and an ancient civilization narrative — three genres that have never shared a spine. At its center is Baloo, an English bulldog whose respiratory frequency matches the Earth’s resonant cavity, whose weight on a boy’s chest replicates clinical deep-pressure therapy, and whose origin is not a kennel in Pennsylvania but a dimensional breach at CERN that also admitted something far darker.

Three Families. Four Centuries. One Frequency.

The novel braids three generational storylines across four hundred years. In 1625, a seventeen-year-old Italian girl named Livia says yes to an entity that promises to end her grief — and loses her body for four centuries. In the present, physicist Giovanni Constantino dies hiding an ancient artifact in his Connecticut workshop, leaving his seventeen-year-old grandson Nick a wheel that shouldn’t exist, a dog that isn’t entirely a dog, and a mission that connects the Great Pyramid of Giza to the quantum structure of human consciousness. And in a garage three streets over, Julie Callais discovers her murdered mother’s research tapes — recordings that decode flood myths as cyclical consciousness resets and name the force that has been keeping humanity asleep for twelve thousand years.

Between them: a frequency war. An order of true believers who kill to keep humanity safely unconscious. An entity four centuries old that wears a teenage girl like a suit. And a sixty-pound bulldog who crossed dimensions specifically to sit on a broken boy’s chest and teach him a breathing pattern — four counts in, seven hold, ten out — that turns out to be the key to reconnecting a species.

Disclosure Without Spaceships

The Weight of a Dog enters the NHI conversation from a direction no one is watching. While the public discourse around disclosure focuses on craft, crash retrievals, and congressional hearings, Lucio’s novel proposes that non-human intelligence may operate through consciousness rather than technology — and that its most effective vessel might be the creature already lying at your feet.

The novel’s science is real. The 19 Hz “ghost frequency” is documented infrasound research. The Penrose-Hameroff theory of quantum consciousness (Orchestrated Objective Reduction) is an active scientific framework. The Great Pyramid’s acoustic properties as a resonant chamber are measurable. The deep-pressure therapy of weighted contact on the human nervous system is clinically validated. Lucio — a medical device inventor with multiple patents — built every speculative leap from published physics and biology.

A Grief Manual Disguised as a Thriller

Beneath the cosmic architecture, the novel is a meditation on what it means to lose someone and keep breathing. A father dies raking leaves while his son watches. A widow calls the father-in-law she blames. A grandfather writes letters he never sends. A girl listens to her dead mother’s voice on a tape that shouldn’t exist. And through all of it, a dog lies on a boy’s chest — not fixing anything, not healing anything, just staying.

“Fear is just love looking for the door,” the novel proposes through its most unlikely philosopher. It’s a line that belongs in eulogies, in therapists’ offices, and on the bedside tables of anyone who has ever been held together by something that couldn’t speak but refused to leave.

About the Author

Alex Lucio is a serial entrepreneur and medical device inventor with multiple patents in medical device design, who has scaled two large medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. His debut novel reflects his conviction that rigorous science and deep human emotion are the same phenomenon viewed from different angles. He lives in Central Florida with his wife, Esther, and their dogs, Baloo and Bella. The novel began the afternoon he shut his laptop, got on the floor with his three-year-old granddaughter and his bulldog, and realized being present was the only thing that really mattered.

Title: The Weight of a Dog

Author: Alex Lucio

Publication Date: April 2026

ISBN-13: 9798318832390

Available: Amazon.com | BarnesandNoble.com

Website: www.weightofadog.com

Media Contact: alex@AdyCoPartners.co

Available for interviews: Author, Alex Lucio

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