Voltus Carbon Response Program Earns 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced that Carbon Response, which pays customers to reduce electricity consumption when the grid is generating at high carbon intensity, has been named a winner in the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards. The annual program recognizes companies delivering measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance, and sustainability.

Since launching as a pilot in 2023, the program has generated 8,450 metric tons of CO2 reductions. Just as Voltus's Bring Your Own Capacity™ (BYOC) program created a new market mechanism for data centers to accelerate time-to-power, Carbon Response opened a new pathway for corporate buyers to accelerate their decarbonization goals.

One Environment+Energy Leader judge said: "This is a clear, category-relevant entry with a compelling and differentiated premise: using VPP dispatch not only for reliability/market services, but explicitly to target high-emissions grid periods and monetize avoided CO2 through a voluntary buyer-funded mechanism."

Another judge added: "Voltus's Carbon Response program is a novel and impactful use of virtual power plant (VPP) technology that directly targets emissions intensity rather than grid reliability alone. The program creates a new marketplace linking voluntary corporate funding to load-flexible customers, reducing operational emissions without added complexity for participants."

"We thank the Environment+Energy Leader for this recognition. Carbon Response proves that reducing emissions and generating revenue aren't separate goals," said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. "This recognition reflects what our team has built: a program that creates real economic value for customers while making a measurable dent in grid emissions — and proof that the market rewards flexibility."

Carbon Response is available across most of the United States; learn more at voltus.co/carbon-emissions.

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

Voltus Media Contact

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co