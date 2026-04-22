MedShop Direct Expands White Glove Delivery and Installation of Adjustable Medical Beds for Assisted Living and Home Care Across 48 States

Houston, TEXAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedShop Direct, an online supplier of assisted living and home care beds, announced today the expansion of its white-glove delivery and professional in-home installation service to 48 states. The expanded service brings hospital-grade adjustable bed delivery and setup directly to households and care facilities across the United States, addressing a long-standing gap between clinical medical equipment suppliers and consumer retailers.

Adjustable Beds for Seniors and Geriatric Care

The expansion responds to growing demand from families managing long-term care at home and in assisted living settings. MedShop Direct's catalog focuses on fully electric hi-low adjustable beds for seniors, hospital beds for sale for home use, and premium mobility sleep systems designed specifically for seniors and assisted living environments. These solutions support caregivers managing transfer assistance, fall risk, and pressure care. Unlike standard mail-order medical supply, every bed sold through the expanded service offers professional in-home or in-facility assembly, positioning, and handover to caregivers or staff.

"The decision to bring a loved one home from a hospital or care facility, or place them in an assisted living facility, is difficult enough without the added stress of equipment logistics," said Omar Abu-Shaaban, Founder & CEO of MedShop Direct. "Families already have so much on their minds during these transitions, and expanding white glove installation to 48 states removes one of the largest practical barriers they face, whether they're setting up at home or preparing a new room in a care facility."

Key features of the expanded service include:

- Nationwide reach across 48 states for both residential and assisted living facility addresses

- Professional in-home and in-facility installation and bed positioning by trained delivery teams

- A specialist catalog focused exclusively on assisted living and long-term home care, rather than general medical supply

- Custom luxury medical bed options, including premium hi-low adjustable models

The company plans to extend the service to assisted living facilities later this year, alongside an expanded selection of hi-low adjustable models suited to bariatric care and dementia care environments.

About MedShop Direct

MedShop Direct is an online supplier of assisted living and home care beds serving families, caregivers, and assisted living facilities across the United States. The company specializes in fully electric hi-low adjustable beds, hospital beds for home use, and premium mobility sleep systems, supported by nationwide white glove delivery and professional in-home installation.

Press Inquiries

Omar Abu-Shaaban

support [at] medshopdirect.com

833-499-4450

https://www.medshopdirect.com

1801 Main St Ste 1300

Houston, TX 77002