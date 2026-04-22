Global Times:Xi holds phone talks with Saudi crown prince, says normal passage through Strait of Hormuz should be maintained

Beijing, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, with the two leaders talking over Middle East situation and bilateral ties, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The latest engagement between China and Middle East countries at the top level came after the Chinese leader's meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing on April 14. During the meeting, Xi put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Some Western media outlets, such as Reuters, noticed that the phone conversation was held amid mounting worries over the survival of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran after the US seizure of an Iranian vessel, saying Beijing "steps up efforts to end the Iran war."

Calls for ceasefire

On the current situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, Xi stressed that China calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, supports all efforts conducive to restoring peace, and remains committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, according to Xinhua.

The Chinese leader said that the normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community, adding that China supports regional countries in building a common home marked by good-neighborliness, development, security and cooperation, mastering their own future and destiny, and promoting long-term peace and stability in the region.

According to a readout released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman noted that Saudi Arabia is committed to resolving disputes and differences through dialogue and hopes to prevent further escalation.

He said that China is a responsible major country that consistently upholds a just position and supports Middle Eastern countries in pursuing good-neighborliness, dialogue and cooperation.

Saudi Arabia is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China to maintain the ceasefire, prevent the resumption of hostilities, ensure the safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and work together to find a pathway to lasting peace and stability in the region, Mohammed said.

"China upholds an objective and fair stance on the Strait of Hormuz issue. It opposes military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, while stressing the importance of ensuring normal passage of the strait and safeguarding security in the region," said Liu Zhongmin, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University.

"Amid conflict, Saudi Arabia has still, taking into account its special relationship with the US, maintained overall rationality and restraint so far. It has also kept communication with China and affirmed China's role, which is of great significance for the prospect of peace," said Zhu Yongbiao, a Middle East affairs expert with Lanzhou University.

In April 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of diplomatic relations under the mediation of China.

This followed in 2022, China put forward the Global Security Initiative, taking the security and stability of the Middle East as a priority area for its implementation.

The process of reconciliation between Iran and the Gulf states has been disrupted by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, as well as Iran's retaliatory attacks on US military bases in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, Liu said.

In this context, the Chinese leader's emphasis on good-neighborliness is particularly important for jointly preserving the security momentum since 2023 and preventing the Middle East situation from sliding out of control, he added.

According to Zhu, the core root cause of the Middle East issue lies in US intervention. "The US has consistently attempted to sow discord among relevant countries in the region and intensify strategic mistrust between them. Therefore, breaking free from such external interference is a realistic path toward achieving peace in the region."

Some regional states, including Saudi Arabia, are trapped in an unfavorable and precarious situation amid the US-Iran confrontation. Liu said, "This also highlights the fact that the traditional model of Middle Eastern countries depending on the US security umbrella is now outdated and no longer suitable."

For countries in the region, it is essential to enhance strategic autonomy and strengthen cooperation among themselves so as to safeguard the stable regional environment necessary for their development, he added.

Comprehensive and strategic

In terms of bilateral ties, Xi pointed out that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Saudi Arabia and has always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, per Xinhua.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia, Xi said China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to seize this opportunity to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and enhance exchanges at all levels, so as to continuously expand the breadth and depth of bilateral relations and set an example for advancing relations between China and Arab countries.

On his part, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman noted that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China is strategic in nature, and growing ties with China is of vital importance to Saudi Arabia, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Liu pointed out that the exemplary nature of China-Saudi relations lies in the fact that the two sides not only maintain traditional cooperation in the energy sector, but also engage in communication and policy coordination through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to jointly safeguard stability in the Gulf and the broader Middle East.

During the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in December 2025, Mohammed said that the Saudi side is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in areas such as oil and gas, new energy, artificial intelligence and high and new technologies. Wang said that China is ready to be the most trustworthy and reliable partner in Saudi Arabia's national revitalization process, according to Xinhua.

Looking ahead, China-Saudi cooperation is expected to further deepen in areas such as economic connectivity, the entire upstream and downstream energy industry chain, and defense collaboration, Zhu said.

Under the exemplary and leading role of the China-Saudi Arabia partnership, cooperation between China and the Gulf states is likely to be elevated comprehensively, Zhu said. "In particular, following a series of geopolitical conflicts, China's influence in the Middle East is likely to expand."

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026.



Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





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