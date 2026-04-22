Romeo Orthopaedics Welcomes Lauren Hennessy, MPAS, PA‑C, to Their Esteemed Team

Burr Ridge, ILLINOIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romeo Orthopaedics, a leader in specialized care for shoulder and elbow conditions, is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Hennessy, MPAS, PA‑C, to their distinguished team. Lauren began her role as a Physician Assistant on Monday, April 6, 2026, bringing her expertise and dedication to patient-centered care.

The Romeo Orthopaedics team now includes (left to right) Nancy Avitia R.T.(R)(ARRT), Claudia Mora, Elizabeth Antosz, Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, Lauren Hennessy PA-C, and Deanna Moore.

With nearly two years of experience in orthopaedic surgery, Lauren Hennessy has developed a solid background in elbow and shoulder care. Her clinical responsibilities at Romeo Orthopaedics include patient evaluation, development of treatment plans, perioperative care coordination, and administering joint and soft tissue injections to manage pain and restore function.

Lauren earned both of her degrees—a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS)—from Seton Hill University, graduating magna cum laude and consistently achieving Dean’s List honors. Her academic excellence is complemented by her athletic background as a former Division II lacrosse player and 10 years of ice hockey experience, which provides her with a deep understanding of sports-related injuries and musculoskeletal health.

"Lauren's unique combination of clinical expertise and athletic experience makes her an invaluable addition to our team," said Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, Founder of Romeo Orthopaedics. "Her commitment to personalized, comprehensive treatment aligns perfectly with our mission to help patients manage chronic pain, restore function, and move forward with confidence."

Outside her clinical practice, Lauren enjoys staying active by working out, playing volleyball, ice hockey, and lacrosse. She is also an avid reader, which enriches her ability to connect with patients across all levels of activity and recovery.

Romeo Orthopaedics, founded by the internationally recognized surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, continues to deliver exceptional care from their practice located at 60 North Frontage Rd. in Burr Ridge, Illinois. Serving both elite athletes and everyday patients, the practice remains committed to advancing the field of orthopaedics through innovative treatment and compassionate care.

About Romeo Orthopaedics

Founded by internationally recognized surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, Romeo Orthopaedics delivers specialized care for shoulder and elbow conditions. Dr. Romeo has more than three decades of experience and is a leading authority on sports-related injuries. His practice at 60 North Frontage Rd. in Burr Ridge, Illinois, serves both elite athletes and everyday patients, helping people manage chronic pain, restore function, and move forward with confidence.

Press Inquiries

Lauren McGill

lauren [at] rootword.ca

https://romeoorthopaedics.com