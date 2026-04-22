South Street Securities Holdings Celebrates Five Year Evertreen Partnership, Advancing Reforestation in Brazil and the UK

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Earth Day, South Street Securities Holdings Inc. (“South Street Securities”) proudly marks the fifth year of its partnership with Evertreen, a collaboration dedicated to global reforestation and carbon offsetting. Since the partnership began, South Street Securities has helped plant more than 11,000 trees across five countries, supporting ecosystem restoration and sustainable land stewardship worldwide.

The initiative was launched in 2022 with the planting of 1,200 trees in Honduras. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its impact. In 2023, the company planted 4,000 trees in Kenya and was recognized with the FTF News 2023 Philanthropic Award for its efforts. The impact continued in 2024 with the planting of more than 2,000 trees in Madagascar, followed by 2,500 trees planted in Brazil, earning the company the 2025 Best Green Marketing Initiative Award by FinTech Marketing Community and ESG Initiative of the Year Shortlist by Securities Finance Times. This year, South Street Securities is further extending its global reach by supporting the planting of an additional 2,000 trees across Brazil and the United Kingdom.

“Expanding this initiative into the United Kingdom reflects our commitment to supporting the communities where our business, partners and clients operate,” said Habiba Greenland from South Street Securities. “Sustainability is integral to how we do business.”

The trees planted in 2026 alone generated approximately 250 working hours for local farming communities and will offset 1,800 kilograms of carbon dioxide over the trees’ lifetime. Since the program’s inception, these efforts have created more than 1,400 working hours for local farmers and contributed to an estimated total carbon offset of 7,451.60 tonnes.

“As we mark the fifth year of our partnership with Evertreen, we’re proud of the tangible environmental and social impact this initiative has delivered,” said James Tabacchi, CEO of South Street Securities. “From restoring ecosystems to creating meaningful work for local farming communities, this collaboration reinforces our long‑term commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.”

Evertreen’s advanced technology supports reforestation through satellite monitoring, ensuring transparency and accountability for each tree planted. The platform also provides stable employment opportunities for local farmers, helping drive long‑term economic growth in the regions where the projects operate.

In addition, 2026 marks the second year that its financial technology subsidiary, Matrix Applications, has distributed more than 100 seeds packages to colleagues, partners, clients and industry peers to encourage planting during the spring season. “A single seed represents possibility and, when planted with intention, it can spark real change,” shared Stephen Mellert, Managing Director at Matrix Applications. “Through this initiative, we hope to inspire simple, hands‑on actions that collectively support a healthier planet.”

Through its partnership with Evertreen, South Street Securities continues to integrate sustainable practices into its business model while making measurable contributions to global reforestation and community development.

To explore the South Street Securities Evertreen Forest, click here.

About South Street Securities Holdings Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a FINRA and SIPC member who holds a FICC Tier 1 membership and is focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SIPC member who operates an SEC registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, and GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

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