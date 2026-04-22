AB Prüfservice Wins ARD, DHL, and REWE as Clients Within Two Years of Launch

Dortmund, Germany, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Prüfservice, a Dortmund-based DGUV V3 electrical inspections company, has built a client roster in under two years that most firms in its industry take a decade to match. Since launching in late 2023, the company has secured DGUV V3-Prüfung contracts with some of Germany’s largest organizations – among them public broadcaster ARD, logistics group DHL, supermarket chain REWE, and health insurer AOK Nordwest – while also completing a year-long, nationwide inspection engagement for one of Germany’s most iconic luxury fashion houses, a globally recognized brand with over a century of heritage, whose identity is protected under a confidentiality agreement.



AB Prüfservice inspection engineers during a Betriebsmittelprüfung (portable equipment safety test) at a client site in Germany.

From Courtrooms to Charging Stations

Under German law, virtually every employer in the country – from a one-person design studio to a multinational logistics operation – is required to have its electrical equipment regularly inspected by qualified professionals. The regulation governing this, DGUV Vorschrift 3, is not optional: non-compliance can trigger criminal liability under the German Criminal Code. The inspection itself is known as a DGUV-V3-Prüfung, and for a company like AB Prüfservice – whose tagline, „Ihr Partner für die DGUV V3-Prüfung“ (“Your Partner for DGUV V3 Inspections”), leaves little ambiguity about its focus – the addressable market is effectively every business in Germany.

The scope of what falls under that inspection umbrella is much broader than most business owners expect. Since launch, AB Prüfservice's teams have gone from testing multi-plugs, deep fryers and refrigeration units at Five Guys restaurant locations to inspecting fixed electrical installations at the Oberlandesgericht Düsseldorf (Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf). For the Landgericht Wuppertal (Wuppertal Regional Court) and the Staatsanwaltschaft Wuppertal (Public Prosecutor’s Office Wuppertal), the work involves the so-called Anlagenprüfung – the inspection of an entire building’s fixed electrical systems, from switchboards to distribution panels. The company has also served BLB NRW (North Rhine-Westphalia’s state building authority), the Bezirksregierung Detmold (Detmold District Government), and the hotel group Motel One.

The German language, famous for its compound nouns, obviously has a specific term for each category of inspection. AB Prüfservice performs all of them. The company’s service portfolio spans Betriebsmittelprüfung (portable equipment testing), Anlagenprüfung (fixed installation inspection), and Maschinenprüfung (industrial machinery testing) as its core disciplines, plus a growing range of specialized services: E-Ladestationen- and Ladesäulen-Prüfung (inspections of EV charging stations), Blitzschutzanlagen-Prüfung (testing of lightning protection systems), Gefährdungsbeurteilung (risk assessments), Thermografie (thermal imaging diagnostics), Leitern- & Tritte-Prüfung (ladder and step safety checks), and Prüfung kraftbetätigter Türen & Tore (power-operated door and gate testing). As the founder puts it: “If it carries a current, we inspect it.”

For individual clients, the scale of a single engagement can be staggering. Some projects involve the inspection and certification of more than 10,000 individual devices – each one tested, documented, and tagged with a QR code. The confidential fashion house engagement alone covered every office and retail location across Germany throughout 2025.

The Sticker That Replaced the Filing Cabinet

Part of what has enabled AB Prüfservice to win institutional clients so quickly is a technology layer that most competitors in the electrical inspection space have been slow to adopt. The company has developed a proprietary digitalized inspection sticker – branded “Das Siegel der Sicherheit” (“The Seal of Safety”) – that is applied to every single device inspected. Each sticker carries a unique QR code. Scan it with any smartphone, and it opens the device’s full inspection history in AB Prüfservice’s Kundenportal (customer portal), including test results, compliance status, and the date of the next required re-inspection.

For compliance-sensitive organizations – courts, government agencies, publicly listed corporations – this means that proof of DGUV Vorschrift 3 compliance is physically attached to each piece of equipment, accessible in seconds. The portal also sends automated reminders when re-inspection deadlines approach, ensuring that Betriebsmittelprüfung cycles (which can recur as frequently as every six months for portable equipment) are never missed.

“When an auditor or insurance inspector walks through the door, our clients don’t reach for a filing cabinet,” said Ayoub Boudount, Founder & CEO of AB Prüfservice. “They point at the sticker. Every device in their organization carries its own proof of compliance. That is what convinced organizations like ARD and DHL to work with us – not how long we have been around, but how we work.”

AB Prüfservice is among the first German inspection service providers to implement QR-code stickers across every device inspected, a system designed to scale seamlessly from a single-office engagement to projects encompassing tens of thousands of items. A dedicated mobile application is currently in development to further expand the digital ecosystem.

A Growing Market – and a Growing Company

AB Prüfservice’s timing has coincided with a structural shift in Germany’s electrical inspection market. An autumn 2025 update to the country’s TRBS 1201 technical rules now requires more precisely risk-based inspection intervals, adding regulatory complexity that favors professional, technology-enabled service providers over informal in-house arrangements. At the same time, Germany’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure – from public EV charging stations to corporate fleet charging systems – is creating an entirely new category of DGUV V3-Prüfung work. AB Prüfservice's established capabilities in the inspection of E-Ladestationen and Ladesäulen (EV charging stations and charging columns) position the company at the intersection of electrical safety and Germany's energy transition.

“We are building more than an inspection company,” Boudount said. “The mobile app we are developing, the digital portal, the QR system – these are the foundation for a platform that will change how German businesses think about electrical safety compliance. Not as a once-a-year obligation, but as a living, auditable system that runs in the background of their operations.”

The company operates nationwide from its headquarters at Friedrich-Ebert-Straße 1, 44263 Dortmund, and serves clients across Germany.

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About AB Prüfservice

AB Prüfservice is a Dortmund-based electrical safety inspection company founded by Ayoub Boudount, specializing in DGUV Vorschrift 3 compliance services for corporations and public-sector institutions across Germany. The company’s service portfolio covers the full spectrum of mandatory German electrical inspections – from Betriebsmittelprüfung and Anlagenprüfung to Maschinenprüfung, E-Ladestationen-Prüfung, Blitzschutzanlagen-Prüfung, Gefährdungsbeurteilung, and Thermografie – supported by a proprietary QR-code inspection sticker system and digital customer portal. For more information, visit abpruefservice.de.

Each device inspected by AB Prüfservice receives a proprietary QR-code sticker linking directly to its digital inspection record in the company’s customer portal.

Press Inquiries

Ayoub Boudount

info@abpruefservice.de

+49 231 58009452

https://abpruefservice.de/

Friedrich-Ebert-Straße 1, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BI5tnIpSVYs