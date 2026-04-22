Hologram launches Conductor, a SIM orchestration tool for IoT teams managing fleets at scale

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram today released Conductor, a SIM orchestration tool built for the teams keeping IoT fleets running in the field. Conductor coordinates profile switching, network routing, and automated provisioning across thousands of devices from a single control surface, giving teams policy-based control over the full SIM lifecycle.

"The future of IoT is intelligent, automated connectivity — and Conductor is leading the way for this new era," said Pat Wilbur, Cofounder and CTO at Hologram. "With Conductor, your connected fleet becomes an intelligent, self-optimizing system that adapts to changing conditions and requirements."

Hologram has been running SIM orchestration in production for years, completing tens of millions of eSIM operations to date. Conductor puts that capability directly in the hands of the teams who need it, so the orchestration work that previously happened behind the scenes becomes something customers can own and control themselves.

“Hologram exists to help innovators build the future by providing the most reliable, easiest-to-use connectivity. Conductor takes our battle-hardened internal tooling and puts it in the hands of the fleet manager, allowing them to instantly have the ability to orchestrate multiple profiles via programmatic rules and a best-in-class UX. This saves teams an immense amount of time to market while providing the most reliable best connectivity experience possible,” said Ben Forgan, Cofounder and CEO at Hologram.

Full lifecycle control for connected fleets

With Conductor for profile lifecycle management, teams can:

Define how your fleet recovers. When a carrier fails or a profile gets stuck, most teams have no recovery path short of physical device access. Conductor changes that, giving teams multiple ways to get back online: rules-based failover, API-triggered profile switches, or bulk recovery through the web app. Paired with Hologram Outage Protection and its contractual 99.95% uptime SLA, the combination gives teams layered resilience at every level of the stack.

When a carrier fails or a profile gets stuck, most teams have no recovery path short of physical device access. Conductor changes that, giving teams multiple ways to get back online: rules-based failover, API-triggered profile switches, or bulk recovery through the web app. Paired with Hologram Outage Protection and its contractual 99.95% uptime SLA, the combination gives teams layered resilience at every level of the stack. Manage SIM profiles at fleet scale. Provision, update, switch, and audit profiles across the full deployment without touching the hardware. A full audit trail of every profile event across the fleet means teams always know what changed, when, and why.

Provision, update, switch, and audit profiles across the full deployment without touching the hardware. A full audit trail of every profile event across the fleet means teams always know what changed, when, and why. Optimize connectivity without renegotiating carrier contracts. Whether the driver is cost, coverage, performance, or geography, teams can switch profiles across some or all of their fleet without carrier negotiations or engineering sprints. Farmer's Fridge used Hologram's platform to achieve a 50% reduction in connectivity costs across a fleet of 2,000+ smart fridges.

Whether the driver is cost, coverage, performance, or geography, teams can switch profiles across some or all of their fleet without carrier negotiations or engineering sprints. Farmer's Fridge used Hologram's platform to achieve a 50% reduction in connectivity costs across a fleet of 2,000+ smart fridges. Scale control to the team. Conductor scales to match the team, from full API-driven programmability for control-oriented engineering teams to fully managed operation for teams that want Hologram to own the complexity.

Engineered for the operational realities of fleet management

"IoT teams don't fail because they picked the wrong technology. They fail because of the operational complexity of managing that technology at scale — and that's exactly the problem Conductor was built to solve," added Wilbur. "Our customers needed fleet-level SIM orchestration long before SGP.32 existed, so that's when we started building. By the time the SGP.32 standard arrived, we already had the know-how to orchestrate at scale, which the standard itself doesn’t solve. Conductor is what we've learned from performing millions of eSIM operations to date, packaged so any team can put it to work."

That complexity is something Hologram's customers already know firsthand. Verkada manages tens of thousands of cellular devices, relying on Hologram's platform to keep its physical security fleet online through major carrier outages. "We have thousands of devices in the field securing mission-critical locations. The flexibility that Hologram provides helped us avoid downtime despite AT&T and Verizon outages this year," said Brandon Davito, SVP of Product Management at Verkada.

Availability

Conductor is available now in alpha with Hologram's current eUICC Hyper SIMs. New SGP.32-compliant Hyper SIMs are available in limited quantities, with a broader supply and full Conductor API support expected this summer.

To request alpha access or learn more, visit hologram.io/products/conductor/.

About Hologram

Hologram gives IoT teams the cellular connectivity and software infrastructure to build, deploy, and manage connected devices at any scale, serving over 6,000 businesses across 190+ countries on 550+ carrier networks. Hologram transmits more than 3TB of data daily and has maintained 100% historical uptime on its platform.

Learn more at hologram.io .

Contact: Jonathan Rosenfeld, jonathan.rosenfeld@hologram.io