Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Investment Growth While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Bulls Targets $150,000

Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news around Pepeto is moving faster than any presale this cycle, with whale wallets entering at record pace and the project pulling attention from parts of the market that normally ignore anything below $1 billion. The Binance listing is locked in, PepetoSwap is already operational, and new wallets keep entering the presale every single day, which raises one question: what do they see that most of the market has not caught yet.

Crypto is pushing higher across the board right now, and this article covers why the Bitcoin price prediction points to even bigger moves ahead and why serious capital keeps flowing into Pepeto.

Crypto News: Pepeto Whale Activity Surges While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Holds Bullish After Massive Accumulation

Pepeto whale activity keeps climbing while the broader market sends one of the clearest accumulation signals in months. The Bitcoin price broke past $78,900 after rising 14% over the past 30 days according to Yahoo Finance, and the picture underneath looks even stronger because net exchange outflows jumped to negative 70,988 BTC on April 21, nearly five times deeper than the reading nine days earlier, which means holders are pulling coins into cold storage at a pace not seen since the last major rally began.

Exchange reserves sit at six-year lows and long-term holders control 78% of total BTC supply, so the selling pressure that usually caps recoveries is simply not there. The Bitcoin price holds above $73,000, the floor that has caught every dip since March, and CoinDesk reports that a break above $79,240 would confirm a structural breakout toward $85,000, with multiple analysts projecting the Bitcoin price between $100,000 and $150,000 by year end.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have pulled in a cumulative $57.98 billion, after five straight days of positive inflows with BlackRock's IBIT attracting $256 million in the latest session. Even so, at $78,900 the Bitcoin price prediction tops out around a 2x to those year-end targets, solid for protecting wealth but not the kind of number that changes someone's financial future.

That gap between large-cap safety and life-changing returns is where presales come in, and whale wallets entering Pepeto during extreme fear proves the sharpest capital already made its choice.

Pepeto in Focus as Whale Wallets Enter Faster Than Any Presale This Cycle

The reason those wallets moved sits in what Pepeto actually built. A unified trading layer connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana into one interface where gas fees drop to zero, every token is reachable without switching platforms, and an AI scanner checks each trade for exploits before it goes through. Every swap on PepetoSwap feeds direct demand back into the token, the exact loop that turned BNB from a basic exchange coin into a $90 billion asset.

The cofounder behind the original Pepe token, which hit a $7 billion market cap, runs the project, SolidProof audited every contract, and holders earn 179% APY staking while the Binance listing approaches.

What separates Pepeto is the on-chain data, because when wallets that usually hold nothing but BTC and ETH start filling a presale at Fear Index 15, that is calculated positioning before a confirmed exchange listing. Meme coin history backs the bet too, because Dogecoin ran to $90 billion with zero products. Glauber Contessoto, covered by CNBC, put $180,000 into Dogecoin in late 2020 and watched his position hit $3 million by April 2021, going from a regular job to a millionaire in under three months. Pepeto carries that same potential except it launches with three live products already running, and whale activity at this level during peak fear only shows up when deep conviction sits behind the capital.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price breaks past its record, every altcoin rides the wave behind it, and that pattern has held every cycle without exception. No project right now holds what Pepeto holds: a presale still live with whale wallets building bigger positions every week.

Glauber bought Dogecoin when nobody around him believed in it, while the people who waited until they saw everyone else buying entered too late and missed the move entirely, and that is how he turned $180,000 into $3 million while they spent every cycle after wishing they had moved when he did. That is the exact moment sitting at the Pepeto presale right now, and the whale activity accelerating every week means the presale could close any morning without warning.

The investors entering right now could end up with one worry after listing, not buying enough during presale, while whoever waits past the Binance listing carries the same regret Dogecoin's early missers still carry today, because once that listing goes live, the presale price is gone and it never comes back.

Click Here To Buy Pepeto At Presale Price Before The Binance Listing

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price reach a new all-time high in 2026?

Multiple analysts project the Bitcoin price between $100,000 and $150,000 by year end as spot ETFs pull cumulative $57.98 billion and exchange outflows hit record levels signaling strong accumulation.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale projects?

Pepeto completed a full SolidProof audit and built three live products including a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner. The presale raised over $9.44 million at $0.0000001866 with 179% staking APY.



