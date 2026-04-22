LV Petroleum Marks a Season of Growth With New Restaurant Openings and Inaugural Leadership Expo

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum hosted a ribbon-cutting last week for its newest Bojangles restaurant, located inside the TA Express in Judsonia, Arkansas. This opening marks another chapter in the company's strategic quick-service restaurant expansion and its commitment to bringing beloved national brands to both communities and professional drivers.

A week prior, the company also hosted a grand opening ceremony for a new Sbarro restaurant inside its TA TravelCenter in Robertsdale, Alabama. The community showed up in full force for this event while Cat Country 98.7 (WYCT-FM) brought its popular Cat Country van and Cat mascot on-site to give away prizes and coupons to those in attendance.

"Seeing the people of Robertsdale and Judsonia come out and celebrate with us is exactly why we do what we do,” said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President of LV Petroleum. “These moments remind us that growth means more when it's rooted in the right places and communities."

Earlier this month, LV Petroleum welcomed more than 350 team members, vendors and guests to Las Vegas for the company's first-ever Leadership Expo. Held at the iconic Red Rock Casino & Resort, the three-day event included focused learning sessions, a robust vendor expo and special appearances by NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin and Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch. The expo concluded with a dinner honoring the people who power LV Petroleum's outstanding customer experience every single day.

"The Leadership Expo was about culture," said Kris Roach, Chief Operating Officer of LV Petroleum. "Watching team members from all over the country come together, share their experiences and leave with a renewed sense of purpose was a powerful reminder about the importance of a consistent culture in the foundation of a company, especially one like LV Petroleum that spans across the United States."

The ribbon-cutting, grand opening and Leadership Expo are just this month’s examples of how the company continues to scale its network of travel centers, convenience stores and quick-service restaurants while always keeping focused on maintaining strategic growth and high-quality service for its customers and communities – the very principles upon which co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel built LV Petroleum in 2014.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .