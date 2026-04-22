BILD Announces the 2026 RenoMark Awards Winners

Toronto, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced the winners of the 2026 GTA RenoMark Awards today. Started in 1999, the awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders who are members of BILD and the RenoMark program for their quality of work, innovation, customer service, and industry leadership.

This year, BILD received 85 submissions in 20 categories, including the prestigious Renovator of the Year category. Submissions were evaluated by 18 industry professionals from across Canada who served as volunteer judges.

“This year, we saw a high number of top caliber submissions from an exceptional group of renovators,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD. “Our BILD RenoMark members continue to set a high standard for the renovation industry and demonstrate the skill, professionalism, and expertise needed to create remarkable and lasting results. Renovating and building with confidence means making informed decisions with a trusted contractor. For homeowners looking to undertake a renovation or custom home, selecting a BILD RenoMark member is precisely the right choice.”

The RenoMark program connects homeowners with professional renovators and contractors who have agreed to abide by a stringent code of conduct, which promises a superior level of service and customer protection that is higher than the common industry practice. Homeowners can find a participating renovator or custom homebuilder in their area by searching on the RenoMark website at www.renomark.ca.

The top honours in the 2026 RenoMark Awards went to Sunnylea Homes, which was named Renovator of the Year and Lanescape, which was named Custom Builder of the Year. Norseman Construction won Best Overall Custom Home, and MENATWORK won both Best Overall Space Renovation and Best Overall Home Renovation. The recipients of these coveted awards set the standard for the industry in customer service, professionalism and workmanship.

These are the winners in the Space Renovation categories:

Best Basement Renovation – Pine Glen Homes

Best Washroom Renovation – Lifestyles by Barons Inc.

Best Kitchen Renovation Under $100,000 – MENATWORK

Best Kitchen Renovation Over $100,000 – MENATWORK

These are the winners in the Home Renovation categories:

Best Adaptiv Renovation – Master Edge Homes

Best Exterior Renovation – MENATWORK

Best Innovative Renovation – Greening Homes Ltd.

Best Renovation (No Addition) Under $300,000 [acclaimed] – Alair Homes Toronto (Lorne Park)

Best Renovation (No Addition) Over $300,000 – Select Design Build Inc.

Best Renovation (Addition) Under $500,000 [acclaimed] – Alair Homes Toronto (Lorne Park)

Best Renovation (Addition) Over $500,000 – MENATWORK

These are the winners in the Custom Home categories:

Best Custom Home Under $2 Million - Norseman Construction

Best Custom Home Over $2 Million - Alair Homes Toronto (Forest Hill)

The award for Best Condominium Renovation was won by Sunnylea Homes and Best Commercial Renovation went to JY Construction.

To learn more about the winners, visit www.renomarkawardsgta.ca.

About RenoMark

The RenoMark program was established in 2001 by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). The program is now delivered in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and local home builders’ associations across Canada. RenoMark identifies renovation professionals who have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific code of conduct, giving homeowners confidence, superior service and peace of mind. Learn more at www.renomark.ca.

About BILD

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

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