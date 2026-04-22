New Crypto Pepeto Confirms CoinMarketCap Listing Before Binance Whilst BNB Price Prediction Points Toward $5,000

Dubai, UAE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news landed this week when Pepeto's preview page went live on CoinMarketCap, and the presale pushed past $9.45 million while search volume keeps climbing across every country. A former Binance executive and the Pepe cofounder are building a zero-fee exchange with a cross-chain bridge and AI contract scanner, and a CoinMarketCap page appearing without any public announcement follows the exact pattern that came before every major listing run since 2021. Something is forming behind this presale that the broader market has not picked up yet.

The timing connects directly to a BNB price prediction reaching toward $5,000. Pepeto follows the same exchange token path that turned early BNB holders into millionaires, and this crypto news breakdown explains why.

Inside the New Crypto Pepeto Presale as the BNB Price Prediction Path to $5,000 Takes Shape

The presale drawing the sharpest attention across crypto news today is Pepeto, now listed on CoinMarketCap for the first time and built on the exchange token model that took BNB from a $0.15 ICO entry to a top four position globally. But this time the token also brings Shiba Inu level viral energy that BNB never had, and the live products explain why $9.45 million already flowed in.

The former Binance executive behind the project explained it directly: PepetoSwap removes all fees on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, a bridge transfers tokens across those networks at zero gas, and an AI tool screens every contract before a single wallet interacts with it. Every trade runs through the native token, creating the same buy pressure that pushed the BNB price from pennies to $639.

Pepeto puts real trading tools inside meme coin energy, that viral power that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu position in 2020 into $5 billion at the peak according to CoinTelegraph. And when you compare where Shiba Inu stood before it took off, Pepeto sits in that exact spot, with the name spreading inside meme coin groups faster than anything since early SHIB. Every pattern that appeared before the largest meme coin rallies in history is appearing again right now, and with the Binance listing confirmed while the BNB price recovers, Pepeto is set to ride the next major wave of returns.

Crypto News: Pepeto and the BNB Price Prediction Bull Case Toward $5,000

The BNB price sits at $639 according to CoinGecko, holding above $600 support and facing resistance at $657, after the Fermi hard fork in January cut block times to 0.45 seconds and pushed finality below 1.125 seconds, making BNB Chain the fastest EVM network running today. Grayscale filed for a spot BNB ETF, Coinbase added BNB to its listing roadmap, and the network now handles roughly 40% of all stablecoin transactions..

The BNB price prediction from Cryptopolitan puts the 2026 ceiling at $1,121, with a path to $2,366 by 2028 and $4,858 by 2032. Standard Chartered and CoinCodex both project a range between $1,300 and $2,100 for this cycle, and DigitalCoinPrice stretches the aggressive BNB price prediction to $3,300 if DeFi adoption keeps growing. On the longer timeline, Cryptopolitan maps the full bull case BNB price prediction past $4,800, and if the Q2 2026 burn of 1.64 million tokens and the 20,000 transactions per second roadmap target both land on schedule, the path above $5,000 opens up.

From $639 that gives holders up to 7x if the full BNB price prediction plays out. But early BNB wallets know their real gains came from entering at launch price, not at an $86 billion cap. That history is exactly what draws them to Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction stretches from $1,121 this year to above $4,858 by 2032 in the bull case, and the network stands stronger than ever with 0.45-second blocks, a Grayscale ETF filing in progress, and 40% of all stablecoin volume flowing through the chain. But the largest BNB gains went to wallets that bought before any market cap existed at all. One holder who bought 1,000 BNB under $1 rode the full cycle and turned that position into over $1 million, and no BNB price prediction at today's $86 billion cap can repeat that.

Pepeto runs on that exact model at presale pricing, the same window that made BNB holders millionaires, but carries Shiba Inu level fire that BNB never had, and that mix has never appeared before. ETH turned $100 into $1.6 million for wallets that entered at $0.30. BNB turned $500 into over $3.5 million for those who bought at $0.10. Those entries came once, and everyone who missed them spent every cycle after wishing they had not.

The crypto news this cycle shows that many missed Shiba Inu and BNB because they waited one week too long. Pepeto sits in that position today, and entering before the listing could turn into the single best financial move any holder makes this year. Missing it could easily become the kind of regret that stays, that deep regret every person who knew about SHIB and BNB early and watched them take off without acting at the right time carries today.

Click Here To Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing

FAQs

Can the BNB price reach $5,000?

Cryptopolitan projects the BNB price prediction at $4,858 by 2032 if quarterly burns and network growth continue. Standard Chartered targets $1,300 to $2,100 this cycle while DigitalCoinPrice stretches the bull case to $3,300.

What makes Pepeto different from other presales?

Pepeto combines a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner at a $0.0000001866 entry with 179% staking APY. Over $9.45 million raised with a completed SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing separates it from every other active presale.



